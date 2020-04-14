Lockdown extended until May 3, detailed guidelines tomorrow says PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the lockdown in the country would be extended until May 3.

During his address to the nation, he said that the lockdown was necessary to fight the coronavirus. He said that the government would on Wednesday issue detailed guidelines to the states on how to go about the lockdown.

The PM also said that until April 20, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored.

Those states which will not have hotspots or will not let them increase could allow some activities to resume. However, there would be conditions, the PM also added.

India has been able to contain the spread of the coronavirus due to the lockdown and the patience of the people. I know many have faced difficulties. I know that you have worked like a disciplined soldier to protect your country, the PM also said.