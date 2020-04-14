Lockdown extended to May 3 and not April 30: Here is why

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown until May 3.

    The decision came as a bit of a surprise as all the states had recommended that the lockdown be extended until April 30.

    Sources tell OneIndia that the decision to extend the lockdown to May 3 was because May 1 is a holiday, May 2 and May 3 are Saturday and Sunday. This was the reason why the lockdown was extended to May 3.

    PM Modi wants these 7 promises from you in fight against coronavirus

    During his address to the nation, he said that the lockdown was necessary to fight the coronavirus. He said that the government would on Wednesday issue detailed guidelines to the states on how to go about the lockdown.

    The PM also said that until April 20, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored. Those states which will not have hotspots or will not let them increase could allow some activities to resume. However, there would be conditions, the PM also added.

    India has been able to contain the spread of the coronavirus due to the lockdown and the patience of the people. I know many have faced difficulties. I know that you have worked like a disciplined soldier to protect your country, the PM also said.

    narendra modi curfew coronavirus

