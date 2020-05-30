Lockdown extended: Hotels, religious places to open from June 8, night curfew timings changed

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 30: The nation-wide lockdown has been extended to June 30. However malls, restaurants can open from June 8, the latest guidelines say.

The night curfew has been relaxed and now movement will be prohibited from 9 pm to 5 am across the country.

There would be a phased re-opening of areas outside the containment zones. In areas outside the containment zones all activities will be permitted except the certain ones which will be prescribed in a phased manner.

In the phase one, religious places will be allowed from June 8. Hotels, restaurants, other hospitality services and shopping malls will be allowed to open from June 8.

In phase 2, schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions will open after consultations with the states and UTs. Based on the feedback a decision on re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July 2020.

In phase 3 based on the assessment of the situation, dates for re-starting the following activities will be decided:

International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by the MHA

Metro rail, Cinema halls, gyms, swimming polls, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural religious functions and other large congregations.

Night curfew:

The Ministry of Home Affairs in its order said that the movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm and 5 pm throughout the country, except for essential activities.

Containment zones:

The lockdown shall remain in force in the containment zones until June 30. The containment zones shall be demarcated by the district authorities. In containment zones, there shall be strict control and no movement of people inside and outside these zones.

The states shall also identify buffer zones outside the containment zones where new cases are more likely to occur.

Travel:

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state travel. No separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for such movements.

However, if a state of UT based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the station proposes to regulate movement of persons, it will be given wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement and the related procedures to be followed, the MHA order also says.

Movement of passenger trains and Shramik special trains, domestic passenger air travel, movement of Indian nationals stranded outside the country and of specified persons to travel abroad, evacuation of foreign nations and sign on and sign off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per the SOPs issued.

Vulnerable persons:

Persons above the age of 65, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant woman and children below the age of 10 have been advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes, the order also reads.