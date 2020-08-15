YouTube
    Lockdown extended in Manipur till Aug 31 amid rising COVID-19 cases

    By
    |

    Imphal, Aug 15: The Manipur government on Saturday extended the complete lockdown till August 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state, where 192 more people tested positive, pushing the tally to 4,390.

    A state government directive also asked deputy commissioner to issue orders imposing curfew from 5 pm to 6 am.

    Repreentational Image
    Repreentational Image

    "New cases of COVID-19 continue to be detected amongst people who have no travel history outside the state," the notification said.

    Out of the 192 fresh coronavirus cases, 131 are from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), officials said.

    A total of 78 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate in the state to 55.53 per cent, they said.

    Manipur now has 1,939 active cases. There have been 13 COVID-19 deaths in the state so far.

