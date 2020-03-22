  • search
    Lockdown at Akola till March 24 to contain coronavirus spread

    Mumbai, Mar 22: The Akola district administration has ordered a lockdown between March 22 and 24 in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak during which all establishments except those selling essential items will remain closed.

    The move is similar to the sectoral shutdown put in place in Maharashtra's major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, said officials.

    The 3-day lockdown decision was taken by Collector Jitendra Papalkar, officials said.

    "The emphasis is on social distancing and reducing congestion," Papalkar told PTI.

    An official added that, till date, 62 people had come from abroad to Akola, of which 59 were placed under home quarantine.

    Sunday, March 22, 2020, 6:51 [IST]
