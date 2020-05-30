Lockdown 5.0: What is open, what is closed

India

New Delhi, May 30: The coronavirus lockdown has been extended till June 30, a day before the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown ends.

The guidelines will come into effect from June 1, 2020 and will be effective till June 30, 2020. The current phase of re-opening, Unlock 1, will have an economic focus.

In the first phase, places of worships, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls would be allowed to open while classes in schools, colleges, and other educational institution would resume in the second phase after consultation with the state authorities.

The third phase will see opening of cinema halls, gymnasiums and resumption of international flights, apart from other activities social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.

Will religious places and places of worship open?

Yes, from June 8

Will hotels and other hospitality services open?

Yes from June 8

Will shopping malls open?

Yes, from June 8

Will schools and colleges open?

Not until July 1 and this is subject to your respective state

Will international travel be allowed?

Only as permitted by the MHA. Not immediately

Will metro rail services be allowed?

Not immediately

Will cinema halls open?

No date decided as yet

Will gyms open?

No decision on date as yet

Will swimming pools and entertainment parks open?

Not immediately

Will bars open?

No

What are the new night curfew timings?

9 pm to 5 am

Will full lockdown continue in containment zones?

Yes

Is inter-state and intra-state allowed?

Yes, but individual states can impose restrictions

Do I need any special permission for intra-state travel?

No