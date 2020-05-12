Lockdown 4.0 will be different from the other ones, says PM Modi

New Delhi, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that self reliance, self confidence are two arms of India. All the sectors will benefit with a phillip in supply chains. This comment by the Prime Minister comes ahead of the third nationwide lockdown coming to an end.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said, "The announcement for Lockdown 4.0 will be made before May 18."

PM Modi also urged the people of India to purchase and propagate local produce and products to support local producers and manufacturers.

Also, the Prime Minister said that the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown would be different from the previous ones."

"Scientists say that coronavirus will be a part of our lives for a very long time. But we cannot let our lives remain confined around coronavirus. We will wear face masks and maintain social distancing. But, we will not let it affect us. So lockdown 4.0 will be in a new form with new rules," PM Modi said.

Stressing upon the daily wage earners, PM Modi said, "For the daily wage earners and lower income workers, special provisions like local manufacturing, local markets and local supply chain are taken care. Vocalising the local, is the need of the hour."

While addressing the nation for the fifth time, PM Modi said, "We have been fighting this virus for the past four months. Many have lost their lives due to coronavirus. My condolences are with all of them. A single virus has changed the entire world."

The Prime Minister's address comes a day after he held a six-hour meeting with Chief Ministers of several states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal, seeking an extension of the coronavirus lockdown.