  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lockdown 4.0: Shops to open across Telangana, excluding Hyderabad

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, May 18: Telanagana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced lockdown extension in the state till May 31, keeping in mind guidelines issued by the Centre.

    Addressing the reporters, Rao said that except containment zones, rest all zones in the state will be treated as green zones.

    K Chandrasekhar Rao
    K Chandrasekhar Rao

    Except in Hyderabad, shops across all other districts in entire state are allowed to open.

    Lockdown 4.0: Cabs, buses, private offices allowed in Delhi; No salons

    Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses will also be allowed to ply, outside Hyderabad.

    Inter-state buses will not be allowed. Salons will be allowed to open in the entire state, excluding containment zones. Function halls, malls, cinema halls will all remain shut.

    Pemitted: E-commerce activities will be allowed in the state. Auto and cab aggregators will be allowed to ply in the state.

    Not Permitted: No Metro services will be allowed in Telangana. Gyms and religious institutions will also not be allowed to open.

    There are 1,422 families staying in the containment zone areas. There will be a complete lockdown in those areas.

    More TELANGANA News

    Read more about:

    telangana coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 20:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue