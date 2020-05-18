Lockdown 4.0: Shops to open across Telangana, excluding Hyderabad

India

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, May 18: Telanagana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced lockdown extension in the state till May 31, keeping in mind guidelines issued by the Centre.

Addressing the reporters, Rao said that except containment zones, rest all zones in the state will be treated as green zones.

Except in Hyderabad, shops across all other districts in entire state are allowed to open.

Lockdown 4.0: Cabs, buses, private offices allowed in Delhi; No salons

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses will also be allowed to ply, outside Hyderabad.

Inter-state buses will not be allowed. Salons will be allowed to open in the entire state, excluding containment zones. Function halls, malls, cinema halls will all remain shut.

Pemitted: E-commerce activities will be allowed in the state. Auto and cab aggregators will be allowed to ply in the state.

Not Permitted: No Metro services will be allowed in Telangana. Gyms and religious institutions will also not be allowed to open.

There are 1,422 families staying in the containment zone areas. There will be a complete lockdown in those areas.