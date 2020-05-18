Lockdown 4.0: Important guidelines for you to follow

New Delhi, May 18: With the lockdown being extended to May 31, the Centre has issued a list of guidelines that would have to be followed.

Wearing of face masks is mandatory in all public places, the MHA has sad. Spitting would be punishable with a fine as per the rules and regulations of the respective states and Union Territories.

Not more than 50 guests would be allowed for marriage functions. In the case of funerals, the number is 20.

The consumption of liquor, gutka, pan masala, tobacco is not allowed in public places. Shops would have to ensure minimum 6 feet distancing among customers. Not more than 5 persons will be allowed inside shops.

Thermal scanning and sanitisers will have to be place at all entry and exit points and common areas. Making or circulating a false alarm of warning to as two disaster or its severity or magnitude leading to panic, shall on conviction be punishable with imprisonment up to one year or with fine.

Obstruction to any officer or employee of the Central Government or the state government is punishable.