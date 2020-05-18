  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lockdown 4.0: Important guidelines for you to follow

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 18: With the lockdown being extended to May 31, the Centre has issued a list of guidelines that would have to be followed.

    Wearing of face masks is mandatory in all public places, the MHA has sad. Spitting would be punishable with a fine as per the rules and regulations of the respective states and Union Territories.

    Lockdown 4.0: Important guidelines for you to follow

    Not more than 50 guests would be allowed for marriage functions. In the case of funerals, the number is 20.

    Lockdown 4.0 a more decentralised one

    The consumption of liquor, gutka, pan masala, tobacco is not allowed in public places. Shops would have to ensure minimum 6 feet distancing among customers. Not more than 5 persons will be allowed inside shops.

    Thermal scanning and sanitisers will have to be place at all entry and exit points and common areas. Making or circulating a false alarm of warning to as two disaster or its severity or magnitude leading to panic, shall on conviction be punishable with imprisonment up to one year or with fine.

    Lockdown 4.0: 7 pm-7 am night curfew to stay in place till May 31

    Obstruction to any officer or employee of the Central Government or the state government is punishable.

    More GUIDELINES News

    Read more about:

    guidelines ministry of home affairs state government

    Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 8:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X