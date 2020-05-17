  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lockdown 4.0: Govt allows offices and markets to reopen with conditions

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 31: The Centre has come up with a fresh set of guidelines after extending the lockdown till May 31 but ended restrictions on employees returning to work at offices, factories and other industrial units, and allowed markets and shopping complexes to reopen as curbs were eased considerably outside coronavirus containment zones.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "For those who must work from the office, staggering of work business hours shall be followed in offices, shops, markets and industrial and commercial establishments," the order said, adding that offices must be frequently sanitized.

    Workplaces should also have the provision of thermal screening, hand wash. Additionally, those in charge of the workplace shall ensure social distancing, adequate gaps between shifts and staggering the lunch breaks of staff.

    Lockdown 4.0: Full list of what is allowed and what is not

    In the revised guidelines, the government said all activities except those explicitly prohibited will be allowed across the country in the lockdown 4.0.

    Salons, too, can now open in all zones except in containment zones, if states allow, the centre said in its order. However, salons in malls cannot reopen.

    The MHA guidelines also mention that all those above 65 years of age, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X