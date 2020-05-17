Lockdown 4.0: Full list of what is allowed and what is not

  • search
    New Delhi, May 16: The Centre has come up with a fresh set of guidelines after extending the lockdown till May 31.

    The Centre has said that religious places will continue to remain shut until May 31. The Centre has also said that masks would be compulsory in public. However, the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs says that stadiums can remain open, but no people are allowed inside.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Let us take a look at what is allowed and what is now:

    Is wearing of mask compulsory?

    Yes, masks are compulsory in public and work places

    Can marriages be held?

    Yes, but only with 50 people

    What are the rules on funerals?

    Only 20 people can attend funerals

    Is consumption of liquor, paan, gutka allowed?

    Yes, but not on public places

    Can I work from home?

    Yes, it is advised as much as possible

    Will all shops be open?

    Yes, with strict social distancing

    Will flights be allowed?

    All domestic, international flights except for medial services are barred.

    Will metro rail open?

    No

    Will schools and colleges open?

    No

    Will hotels and restaurant open?

    No

    Will cinema halls open?

    No

    Will gyms open?

    No

    Can sports complexes open?

    Yes, stadiums can open with no spectators

    Will religious places open?

    No, it is not permitted

    Is inter-state travel allowed?

    Yes, with mutual consent of states only

    Will the night curfew continue?

    Yes, between 7 pm and 7 am

    Will I be punished if I violate night curfew?

    Yes, it is punishable

    Will liquor shops remain open?

    Yes, it will remain open

    Can I get home delivery of food?

    Yes, it is allowed

    I am 65, can I go out?

    It is not advised

    Is Aarogya Setu app mandatory?

    Government says it is necessary

    Will malls be open?

    No

    Will swimming pools be open?

    No

    Will parks be open?

    No

    Will auditoriums be open?

    No

    Can I go to the gym?

    No, gyms will be closed

