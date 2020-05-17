  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lockdown 4.0: E-commerce delivery of non-essentials allowed in Red Zones too

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 17: The Ministry of Home Affairs in its fresh guidelines suggested that online shopping and e-commerce websites are allowed to operate in all zones, except containment zones.

    This means, E-commerce platforms, which were earlier allowed to deliver non-essential items only in green and orange zones, will be allowed in red zones in the fourth phase of the lockdown.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "In lockdown 3.0, E-commerce activities were allowed in the red zones, but only for essential items. The guidelines for lockdown 4.0 do not make any such distinction. Therefore, e-commerce activities -- for both essential and non-essential items -- will be allowed in the red zones too," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in its order.

    However, the state governments would still take the final call on allowing businesses to function based on their local needs and situations, the Home Ministry added.

    Lockdown 4.0: Full list of what is allowed and what is not

    The government's move to allow E-commerce to operate in lockdown 4.0 is a big relief to the companies that were earlier allowed to sell only essential goods.

    Amazon had said it had seen the biggest impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business internationally in India. The US e-commerce giant that has a strong presence in the country had been facing a tough time due to the lockdown that has temporarily contracted its business to essential items such as groceries.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, May 17, 2020, 22:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X