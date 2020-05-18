Lockdown 4.0: Centre issues guidelines for work places

New Delhi, May 18: At a time when the country is bracing up for fourth extended period of lockdown, the ministry of home affairs has issued fresh guidelines on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in workplace.

In a communication to chief secretaries of all state governments and union territory administrations, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said under the new guidelines effective from Monday, states and UTs will now categorise red, orange and green zones taking into consideration the revised guidelines issued by MHA.

New guidelines on lockdown measures have been issued in supersession of earlier lockdown orders, except the Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued on the movement of persons.

These guidelines have been issued after taking into consideration the views of the state governments following the video conference held by the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers on May 11, Bhalla said.

MHA guidelines on for work places for COVID-19 management during lockdown 4.0

As far as possible, the practice of work from home should be followed.

Staggering of work/business hours shall be followed in offices, work places, shops, markets and industrial and commercial establishments.

Provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitiser will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas.

Frequent sanitisation of entire workplace, common facilities and all points which come into human contact eg door handles, etc shall be ensured including between shits.

All persons in charge of work place shall ensure social distancing through adequate distance between workers, adequate gaps between shits, staggering the lunch breaks of staff, etc.

Lockdown 4.0 will be in place now till May 31, starting Monday (May 18). The states and union territories have been allowed to categorise red, orange and green zones and inside the red and orange zones, containment and buffer zones by taking into consideration the health ministry guidelines.