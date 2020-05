Lockdown 4.0: Centre allows states designate Red, Orange, Green zones

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 17: The centre on Sunday allowed states to designate Red, Orange, Green Zones for their respective regions. This was a key demand of the states during last week's meeting between Chief Ministers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Air travel will also remain prohibited during Lockdown 4.0, except for emergency medical services, government said in the fresh guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The ministry also clarified offenses and penalties for violation of the lockdown measures.