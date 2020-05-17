  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lockdown 4.0: Air India unlikely to resume domestic flights after May 18

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 17: The National-carrier Air India is unlikely to resume its domestic operations from May 18. However, a formal announcement from Ministry is still awaited.

    "Air India flight bookings are currently closed and will resume after receipt of directions from Government of India," said an internal mail sent to its employees.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "An internal Air India email is circulating on whatsapp. This is to clarify it is an internal communique. Commencement of commercial domestic/international flts will be announced by the Govt of India," clarified Air India in a tweet.

    "Passengers are requested to follow MOCA , Air India Twitter handle and respective websites for official announcement regarding resumption of operations," it added.

    Earlier reports suggested that the Central Government is in its final stages to resume flight operations in India.

    The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Friday asked travellers to mandatorily download the Aarogya Setu app, do a web-check in and carry a print out of their boarding pass before heading to the airport to catch a flight.

    Coronavirus super-spreader: India’s 79 per cent of Covid-19 cases are from 30 municipal areas

    The government run-AAI, which manages more than 100 airports across the country, said air travellers must maintain a distance of four feet from co-passengers, wear a mask and other protective gear, wash or sanitise their hands frequently and carry a 350 ml bottle of sanitiser all the time.

    Airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are managed by private companies and not by the AAI.

    More AIR INDIA News

    Read more about:

    air india coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, May 17, 2020, 17:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X