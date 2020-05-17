  • search
    Lockdown 4.0: 7 pm-7 am night curfew to stay in place till May 31

    New Delhi, May 17: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday issued the guidelines for Lockdown 4.0 and said the movement of individuals shall remain "strictly prohibited" between 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential activities.

    "The movement of individuals shall remain "strictly prohibited" between 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential activities. Local authorities shall issue orders, in the entire area of jurisdiction, under appropriate provisions of law, such as prohibitory orders [Curfew] under Section 144 of CrPC, and ensure strict compliance," the ministry guidelines said.

    The Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines to be followed during the lockdown, which was due to end on Monday but has been extended till May 31. India has recorded over 90,000 COVID-19 cases so far with nearly 3000 deaths.

    Coronavirus super-spreader: India’s 79 per cent of Covid-19 cases are from 30 municipal areas

    The MHA guidelines also mention that all those above 65 years of age, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.

    Meanwhile, States have also been given the authority to delineate containment, buffer, red, orange, and green zones. The restrictions to be applied in the respective zones will be more or less decided by states.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 17, 2020, 21:12 [IST]
