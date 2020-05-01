Lockdown 3.0: Taxis, app-based cabs to ply with limited passengers in orange zones

New Delhi, May 01: As the Center extended the nationwide lockdown on Friday for two more weeks i.e, till May 17, the lockdown will be implemented more stringent restriction.

To faciliate the lockdown and to allow some easing of restrictions, the country has been divided into three zones i.e. Red Zone, Orange Zone and Green Zone.

In the Orange Zones (districts where no cases have been reported for than two weeks) however, in addition to activities permitted in Red Zone, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with one driver and one passenger only.

In addition, the inter-district movement of individuals in orange zones will also be allowed for permitted activities. Four-wheelers will be allowed to ply on roads with a maximum of two passengers along with pillion riding on two-wheelers, the MHA's order said.

While the Centre had, reiterated that no individual would be allowed to move for non-essential purposes beyond the specified time frame, it has now given authorities permission to invoke prohibitory orders to curb the movement of people.

According to the new guidelines by the home ministry, the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am during the lockdown. Any movement of people by air, rail and road will be allowed for select purposes, and for purposes as permitted by the MHA during lockdown.