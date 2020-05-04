Lockdown 3.0: People line up at liquor shop in Bengaluru

  • search
    Bengaluru, May 04: After a gap of over 40 days, People on Monday lined up at a liquor shop in Bengaluru as state government permits the sale of liquor between 9 am to 7 pm from today.'

    On Sunday, several liquor shops in the state had put up barricades and drawn boxes or circles in front of their stores to ensure strict social distancing norms are followed by customers.

    The Karnataka Excise Department has allowed the sale of liquor outside the containment zones at the retail shops from May 4 when the third phase of lockdown would come into force.

    Passing the order, the excise commissioner said the retail liquor outlets, the Karnataka State Beverage Corporations Limited (KSBCL) and Mysore Sales International Ltd depots would be allowed to sell liquor from 9 am to 7 pm.

    The order said there should not be more than five people at the liquor shops and they have to maintain the social distancing.

    The sale of liquor would be allowed at only those outlets which are standalone and not operating inside malls or super markets.

    The Commissioner said that any violations of the conditions would attract stringent action against licence- holding establishment.

    There had been growing clamour by the tipplers to allow the sale of liquor in the state. However, veteran Congress leader and former minister H K Patil had appealed to Chief Minister to build a liquor addiction-free society.

