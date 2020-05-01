Lockdown 3.0: Non-essential activities in all zones prohibited from 7pm to 7am

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 01: The Centre on Friday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown by two weeks effective from May 4. In an order, the Union home ministry said the decision has been taken after a comprehensive review of the COVID-19 situation.

It said,"The new guidelines also prescribe certain measures for well being and safety of persons. Hence, movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7pm to 7 am."

The MHA directed local authorities to issue orders under appropriate provisions of law - such as prohibitory orders [curfew] under Section 144 of CrPC - for this purpose, and ensure strict compliance.

However, in all zones, persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) and Medical clinics shall be permitted to operate in Red, Orange and Green Zones, with social distancing norms and other safety precautions; however, these will not be permitted within the Containment Zones.