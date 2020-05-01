  • search
    Lockdown 3.0: List of activities allowed in Green Zones; Liquor stores to open

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 01: As the Center extended the nationwide lockdown on Friday for two more weeks i.e, till May 17, the lockdown will be implemented more stringent restriction.

    To faciliate the lockdown and to allow some easing of restrictions, the country has been divided into three zones i.e. Red Zone, Orange Zone and Green Zone.

    In the Green Zones, all activities are permitted except the limited number of activities which are prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the Zone. However buses can operate with upto 50% seating capacity and bus depots can operate with upto 50% capacity.

    All goods traffic is to be permitted. No State/ UT shall stop the movement of cargo for cross land-border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries.

    No separate pass of any sort is needed for such movement, which is essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across the country during the lockdown period.

    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also said that liquor stores and paan shops will be allowed to function in green zones while ensuring a distance of six feet from each other and ensuring that not more five people are present at one time at the shop.

    Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 21:03 [IST]
