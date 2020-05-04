  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lockdown 3.0: Full list of what is allowed and what is not allowed

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 04: The nation entered into the third phase of the lockdown. This time however there are many more relaxations depending on the zone.

    The nation has been classified into red, orange, green and containment zones. The relaxations would be dependant on these zones. The restrictions are the most in the containment zones, while the least in green zones.

    Lockdown 3.0: Full list of what is allowed and what is not allowed

    The government has released a detailed list of how zones are defined and what is allowed and not allowed in these zones.

    Lockdown 3.0: Complete list of what is allowed, what is not allowed

    More HOTSPOTS News

    Read more about:

    hotspots curfew

    Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X