Lockdown 3.0: Full list of what is allowed and what is not allowed

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 04: The nation entered into the third phase of the lockdown. This time however there are many more relaxations depending on the zone.

The nation has been classified into red, orange, green and containment zones. The relaxations would be dependant on these zones. The restrictions are the most in the containment zones, while the least in green zones.

The government has released a detailed list of how zones are defined and what is allowed and not allowed in these zones.

