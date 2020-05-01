Lockdown 3.0: Bengaluru Urban, Rural, Mysuru in Karnataka to remain in red zones

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, May 01: The Centre on Friday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown by two weeks effective from May 4. In an order, the Union home ministry said the decision has been taken after a comprehensive review of the COVID-19 situation.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to further extend the lockdown for a period of two weeks beyond May 4, 2020, an official statement said.

Meanwhile, a toal of 733 districts across the nation has been classified into red zones, orange zones and green zones by the health ministry.

In Karnataka, the state has three districts which have been indentified as red zones, 13 as organge and 14 have been declared as green zones with no coronavirus cases.

Here is the complete list:

Red zones in Karnataka

Bengaluru Urban

Mysuru

Bengaluru Rural

Orange Zones in Karnataka:

Belagavi

Vijayapura

Kalaburagi

Bagalkote

Mandya

Ballari

Dharwad

Dakshina Kannada

Bidar

Chikkaballapura

Gadag

Uttara Kannada

Tumakuru

Green zones in Karnataka:

Davangere

Udupi

Chamarajanagara

Chikkamagaluru

Chitradurga

Hassan

Haveri

Kodagu

Kolar

Koppa I

Raichur

Shivamogga

Ramanagara

Yadgir