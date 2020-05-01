Lockdown 3.0: Bengaluru Urban, Rural, Mysuru in Karnataka to remain in red zones
Bengaluru, May 01: The Centre on Friday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown by two weeks effective from May 4. In an order, the Union home ministry said the decision has been taken after a comprehensive review of the COVID-19 situation.
The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to further extend the lockdown for a period of two weeks beyond May 4, 2020, an official statement said.
Meanwhile, a toal of 733 districts across the nation has been classified into red zones, orange zones and green zones by the health ministry.
In Karnataka, the state has three districts which have been indentified as red zones, 13 as organge and 14 have been declared as green zones with no coronavirus cases.
Here is the complete list:
Red zones in Karnataka
Bengaluru Urban
Mysuru
Bengaluru Rural
Orange Zones in Karnataka:
Belagavi
Vijayapura
Kalaburagi
Bagalkote
Mandya
Ballari
Dharwad
Dakshina Kannada
Bidar
Chikkaballapura
Gadag
Uttara Kannada
Tumakuru
Green zones in Karnataka:
Davangere
Udupi
Chamarajanagara
Chikkamagaluru
Chitradurga
Hassan
Haveri
Kodagu
Kolar
Koppa I
Raichur
Shivamogga
Ramanagara
Yadgir