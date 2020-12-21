YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Locals in Telangana construct Temple in Sonu Sood’s honour

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 21: The locals of the Dubba Tanda village in Siddipet, Telangana have constructed a Temple to recognise the work done by actor Sonu Sood's philanthropic work.

    Locals in Telangana construct Temple in Sonu Sood’s honour
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    A local said that he helped so many people during the pandemic. It is a great matter of delight for us that we have constructed his temple, the local said according to news agency ANI.

    "This is an extremely overwhelming moment. But at the same time, I don't deserve this. I'm just a common man who helped his brothers and sisters," Sood said in a statement.

    Getting offers for hero roles now, says Sonu Sood

    We started with organising food drives. And then I moved on to helping stranded migrant workers. It is just that the visuals of people walking a hundred miles to their hometowns kept haunting me for days and nights. I thought it was my duty to help them. In the process, I received immense love and respect from all quarters. They have honoured me with the title of a messiah, a superhero. A couple even named their newborn after me. I think I am really blessed," Sood had told The Indian Express.

    More TELANGANA News

    Read more about:

    telangana Sonu Sood

    Story first published: Monday, December 21, 2020, 15:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X