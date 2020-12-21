Locals in Telangana construct Temple in Sonu Sood’s honour

New Delhi, Dec 21: The locals of the Dubba Tanda village in Siddipet, Telangana have constructed a Temple to recognise the work done by actor Sonu Sood's philanthropic work.

A local said that he helped so many people during the pandemic. It is a great matter of delight for us that we have constructed his temple, the local said according to news agency ANI.

Telangana: Locals of Dubba Tanda village in Siddipet have constructed a temple to recognize Actor Sonu Sood's philanthropic work.



A local says, "He helped so many people during the pandemic. It's a matter of great delight for us that we've constructed his temple." (20.12.2020) pic.twitter.com/XZoj6x55pq — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020

"This is an extremely overwhelming moment. But at the same time, I don't deserve this. I'm just a common man who helped his brothers and sisters," Sood said in a statement.

We started with organising food drives. And then I moved on to helping stranded migrant workers. It is just that the visuals of people walking a hundred miles to their hometowns kept haunting me for days and nights. I thought it was my duty to help them. In the process, I received immense love and respect from all quarters. They have honoured me with the title of a messiah, a superhero. A couple even named their newborn after me. I think I am really blessed," Sood had told The Indian Express.