L K Advani's 'reality check' a fervent appeal to vote out Modi govt: Mayawati

    Lucknow, Apr 06: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government, saying Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran L K Advani's blog was a 'fervent appeal' to the people to not let the present government return.

    Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said, "BJP patriarch L K Advani's reality check admonition on the functioning of the BJP/Modi govt on the party's foundation day is a serious no-confidence against them besides a fervent appeal to the people that this despotic/anti-people Modi Govt is unworthy of returning back to power."

    Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati. File Photo.

    The remark was a veiled reference to L K Advani not getting Lok Sabha poll ticket from Gandhinagar, from where BJP has fielded party president Amit Shah instead.

    Amit Shah filed his nomination from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, which is currently held by BJP veteran L K Advani.

    This is the first time Amit Shah, who is the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), will be contesting for the Lok Sabha elections.

    Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, Smriti Irani were present for Amit Shah's filing of nomination from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

