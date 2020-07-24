LK Advani likely to record statement via video in Babri case today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 24: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani is likely to record his statement in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case through video conferencing. The 92-year-old, named among the accused in the case related to the razing of the Babri mosque in Ayodhya, is likely to appear before a special CBI court in Lucknow via video link.

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Advani. The two leaders spoke for around 30 minutes.

The hearing will take places just days before a grand groundbreaking event planned on August 5 for a Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Babri demolition case: Murli Manohar Joshi deposes before court via video link

Reports suggested frontline leader of Ram temple movement including Advani will be invited.

The 16th century Babri Masjid was pulled down on December 6, 1992, by Hindu activists who believed it was built on the ruins of an ancient temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharati are among the BJP leaders accused of conspiracy. Joshi, 86, recorded his statement before the court on Thursday through video conference.