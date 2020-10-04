LJP decides 'not to contest Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar'; wants tie-up with BJP only

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 04: The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Sunday virtually walked out of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar ahead of the state assembly polls, saying that it will not fight the election under JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar''s leadership of the ruling alliance in the state.

An LJP parliamentary board meeting chaired by its president Chirag Paswan instead passed a resolution in favour of an alliance with the BJP and said its MLAs will work to strengthen the hand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP has already announced that the NDA will fight the polls under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

As such, the LJP resolution makes the party''s break up with the NDA in the state inevitable.

The BJP central election committee is meeting later in the evening to finalise the party''s candidates for the three-phase assembly election, which begins from October 28.