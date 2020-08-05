YouTube
    Living in tents for several years, Ram Lalla will now get his own Temple says PM Modi

    Ayodhya, Aug 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who started his address after the Bhumi Pujan with 'Jai Shri Ram' chant said that Ram Lalla who has been living in tents for years will finally get a Temple of his own.

      Ram Mandir: PM Modi returns to Ayodhya after 29 years, lays foundation stone | Oneindia News

      Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time

      He said that Ram Janmabhoomi breaks free of the cycle of breaking and getting built again. This had been going on for centuries the PM also said.

      He said that the chant of Jai Shri Ram is not just echoing in Ayodhya, but in the entire world as well. Lord Ram is in our hearts and whatever work we have to do he is our inspiration.

      Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Full text of PM Narendra Modi’s speech

      The PM said that attempts were made to finish off the existence, but Lord Ram is the basis of India's culture.

      He praised the dignity and restraint with which fellow countrymen responded, keeping the feelings of everyone in mind, when the judgement was passed by Supreme Court last year, and similar dignity and restraint is visible today also.

      Prime Minister recalled how people from all walks of life including the poor, backwards, Dalits, tribals had been instrumental in several feats such as victory of Shree Ram, Shree Krishna lifting Govardhan, Chatrapati Shivaji establishing Swaraj, Gandhiji leading independence movement etc. Similarly, the construction of Ram Mandir has started with the help and contribution of common citizens, he said.

      Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 16:22 [IST]
