LIVE: Who will succeed Manohar Parrikar, MGP leader demands CM’s chair

By Anuj Cariappa

Panaji, Mar 18: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar passed away at the age of 63 on March 17. He was suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer since February last year. He breathed his last at his private residence near Panaji.

The Centre has announced national mourning today. The funeral is expected to take place at 4 pm today. Meanwhile the BJP is yet to reach a consensus with its allies the Goa Forward Party and MGP on who would succeed Parrikar.

High Court of Bombay at Goa and District Courts in the state to remain closed today in view of passing away of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar. Visuals from outside the residence of #ManoharParrikar in Panaji, Goa. pic.twitter.com/5M6lzmaVWv — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2019 Visuals from outside the residence of Manohar Parrikar in Panaji, Goa Several ministers and dignitaries are likely to be in Goa to pay homage to the late leader. Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Ministers of various BJP ruled state are likely to arrive in Goa on Monday. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) postponed the HSSC exam scheduled for March 18, Monday in the state due to the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Goa will be observing a seven-day-mourning when the flag will fly at half-mast to grieve the loss of Parrikar who lost his life as the Chief Minister. BJP MLA Michael Lobo said that MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar demanded that he be made the chief minister, which has not found favour with the BJP as well as Goa Forward Party MLAs and independents. According to the Goa CMO, Parrikar's body will be kept at the Panjim BJP head office from 9.30 am to 10.30 am after which his body will be taken to Kala Academy in Panaji for public to pay their final respects to the chief minister. The new Goa CM would be sworn in today says the Deputy Speaker The contenders for the post of CM are Shripad Naik, Goa speaker Pramod Sawant, health minister Vishwajit Rane and state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar. Parrikar’s final journey to begin at 4 pm. National mourning has been declared today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the funeral today. The passing away of Manohar Parrikar has brought down the strength of the BJP in the Goa Legislative Assembly from 13 to 12. The Congress has staked a claim to form the government in Goa and the ball currently is in the court of the Governor. The BJP with its allies has 20 MLAs in the house where the majority mark is 19. The strength of the Goa legislative assembly is 40. The BJP is backed by the Goa Forward Party, MGP and an independent. The BJP plus its allies have 36 MLAs in the house. In a bid to tide over the crisis, the BJP rushed Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari to Goa. He was however unable to secure a consensus between the BJP and its alliance partners in the state. BJP MLA Michael Lobo said that MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar wanted to be the CM as a result of which the discussions came to a halt. Lobo added that a solution would be found today. He also added that the BJP MLAs have suggested the names of Vishwajit Rane and Pramod Sawant for the post. Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party said that the parties were yet to reach a conclusion. The BJP said that they would get back to us later today, he said.