LIVE: Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman pay tribute to Goa CM Manohar Parrikar
Panaji, Mar 18: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar passed away at the age of 63 on March 17. He was suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer since February last year. He breathed his last at his private residence near Panaji.
The Centre has announced national mourning today. The funeral is expected to take place at 4 pm today. Meanwhile the BJP is yet to reach a consensus with its allies the Goa Forward Party and MGP on who would succeed Parrikar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Governor Mridula Sinha meet family of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar, in Panaji. Sons Utpal and Abhijat, Parrikar's siblings and daughters in law present.
Mar 18, 2019 2:34 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pay last respects to Goa CM Manohar Parrikar
Mar 18, 2019 2:30 PM
PM Modi arrives at Kala Academy to pay his last respects to Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar
Mar 18, 2019 2:23 PM
Narendra Modi left from airport to arrival at Kala Academy
Mar 18, 2019 2:22 PM
Shiv Sena's Deepak Kesarkar offers floral tribute to CM's last remains
Mar 18, 2019 1:56 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Goa and expected to arrive shortly at Kala Academy to last respects to chief minister Manohar Parrikar
Mar 18, 2019 1:55 PM
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party leaders observe two-minute silence at party's public rally in Kalaburagi, to pay last respects to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar
Mar 18, 2019 1:48 PM
Goa BJP president Vinay Tendulkar said,'' I think everything will be clear by 2 pm. The swearing-in ceremony of Goa CM will happen today around 3 pm.''
Mar 18, 2019 1:47 PM
Congress leader Chandrakant Kavlekar said,''We met the Governor&staked claim to form government as we are the single largest party in the state. We have 14 MLAs and we should be given the chance to form the government. We have told that we will prove majority. Saddened by demise of Goa CM.''
Mar 18, 2019 1:47 PM
Congress delegation meets Governor Mridula Sinha in Panaji.
Mar 18, 2019 1:30 PM
The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), an ally of the ruling BJP in Goa, on Monday said its executive committee would take a call on whether to continue support to the state government.
Mar 18, 2019 1:28 PM
Candidate for chief minister post finalised, details are being worked out: Deputy speaker Michael Lobo
Mar 18, 2019 1:14 PM
Aam Aadmi Party's Elvis Gomes, Valmiki Naik and Pradeep Padgaonkar arrive at Kala Academy
Mar 18, 2019 1:12 PM
Congress MLAs arrive at Raj Bhavan to meet Goa Governor and stake claim to form government.
Mar 18, 2019 1:11 PM
Members of the Dawoodi Bohra community queue up outside Kala Academy
Mar 18, 2019 12:58 PM
Leader of opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said that all 14 Congress MLAs in Goa to meet governor Mridula Sinha to stake claim to form government.
Mar 18, 2019 12:57 PM
Decision on who will become the next chief minister of Goa will be taken after 2.00 pm on Monday. The swearing in ceremony could be held after 3pm today.
Mar 18, 2019 12:56 PM
Words will never be able to condole the death of a true nationalist, rare leader & extraordinary administrator, CM, Goa & former Defence Minister, Shri. Manohar Parrikar #manoharparrikar. He was a kind, charismatic personality, with an approachable nature which helped empower
BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, in a Twitter post, hailed Manohar Parrikar as a "true nationalist" with a "charismatic personality", lauding his remarkable "contribution to the Indian military establishment." He also congratulated the late chief minister for his exemplary contribution to the One Rank, One Pension scheme.
Mar 18, 2019 12:52 PM
In a tweet, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said, "Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go to the family and friends of Manohar Parrikar, Goa Chief Minister and former Indian Defence Minister. He was greatly respected by the United States, and his loss will be deeply felt."
Mar 18, 2019 12:44 PM
यह कांग्रेस पार्टी की असंवेदनशीलता का एक और नमूना है। सत्ता की लोलुपता इतनी ज्यादा है कांग्रेसी नेताओं को कि स्व. पर्रिकर जी के अंतिम संस्कार का भी इंतज़ार नहीं कर सके। आज राजकीय शोक है, यह सभी को साथ मिलकर स्व. पर्रिकर जी को श्रद्धांजलि देने का समय है। pic.twitter.com/CrWJq07aSH
Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday slammed the Congress party for being insensitive enough to stake claims on the Goa government just hours after the death of Manohar Parrikar.
Mar 18, 2019 12:30 PM
Congress delegation is moving to Raj Bhavan now to seek an appointment with Goa governor Mridula Sinha
Mar 18, 2019 12:30 PM
BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar said that swearing in ceremony would be held after 3pm today
Mar 18, 2019 12:27 PM
The Union Cabinet on Monday condoled the demise of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, saying he will be remembered for his simplicity and as an exceptional administrator. After observing a two-minute silence, the Cabinet also passed a resolution which said, in his death the country has lost an able administrator who was affectionately called the "chief minister of commoners."
Mar 18, 2019 12:23 PM
Manohar Parrikar’s mortal remains have reached the Kala Academy in Panaji. The mortal remains will lie in state for public homage there till around 4.00 pm.
Mar 18, 2019 12:19 PM
Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Monday held talks with party leaders and alliance partner Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to select a new Goa chief minister following the death of Manohar Parrikar.
Mar 18, 2019 12:18 PM
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday condoled the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, and described him as "a gentleman to the core, an able administrator and an intellectual." Purohit expressed shock and grief over the former Defence Minister's demise, as per IANS. "A gentleman to the core, an able administrator and an intellectual in his own right, Shri Manohar Parrikarji combined in himself the qualities of simplicity, sagacity and magnanimity," Purohit said in his message.
Mar 18, 2019 12:16 PM
Meanwhile, the launch of the second poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic of the same name was postponed following the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday evening.
Mar 18, 2019 12:08 PM
Prime Minster Narendra Modi left Delhi to arrive in Goa to offer last respects to Manohar Parrikar who passed away on Sunday. The Prime Minister called the former Defence Minister "an unparalleled leader" and an "exceptional administrator" in his condolence message.
Mar 18, 2019 12:07 PM
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM S Sonowal expected to arrive shortly at Kala Academy to pay tributes to Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar
Mar 18, 2019 11:56 AM
Hundreds of fans and well wishers gather outside Kala Academy some waiting for over an hour for a glimpse of their CM
Mar 18, 2019 11:56 AM
Area near memorial dedicated to Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar at Miramar being cleared
Mar 18, 2019 11:56 AM
BJP MLA Glenn Ticlo in Panaji said,'' Definitely, among the 12 of us BJP MLAs should lead the state, it is but obvious''
Mar 18, 2019 11:30 AM
Power minister Nilesh Cabral arrives at Kala Academy
Mar 18, 2019 11:26 AM
Wife and daughter of former deputy chief minister Francis D'Souza who recently passed away pray by the mortal remains of chief minister Manohar Parrikar
Mar 18, 2019 11:25 AM
MGP senior leader Ramkrishna 'Sudin' Dhavalikar arrive at hotel to meet Gadkari to take final decision on candidate for CM post
Mar 18, 2019 11:25 AM
Devotees from ISKCON Goa arrive to perform kirtan for Manohar Parrikar's funeral in Panaji
Mar 18, 2019 11:25 AM
Former health minister Vishwajit Rane arrives at hotel
Mar 18, 2019 11:14 AM
Mortal remains of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar brought to BJP office in Panaji. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari arrives to pay last respects to him.
Mar 18, 2019 10:45 AM
The final rites of Mnaohar Parrikar will be performed at 5 pm on Monday at the Miramar beach here, next to the memorial of Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, who was also cremated there, a state BJP spokesperson said.
Mar 18, 2019 10:25 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leaving for Goa shortly. He will pay homage to the late leader
Visuals from outside the residence of Manohar Parrikar in Panaji, Goa
Mar 18, 2019 9:20 AM
Several ministers and dignitaries are likely to be in Goa to pay homage to the late leader. Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Ministers of various BJP ruled state are likely to arrive in Goa on Monday.
Mar 18, 2019 9:20 AM
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) postponed the HSSC exam scheduled for March 18, Monday in the state due to the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
Mar 18, 2019 9:19 AM
Goa will be observing a seven-day-mourning when the flag will fly at half-mast to grieve the loss of Parrikar who lost his life as the Chief Minister.
Mar 18, 2019 9:14 AM
BJP MLA Michael Lobo said that MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar demanded that he be made the chief minister, which has not found favour with the BJP as well as Goa Forward Party MLAs and independents.
Mar 18, 2019 8:51 AM
According to Goa CMO, Parrikar's body will be kept at the Panjim BJP head office from 9.30 am to 10.30 am after which his body will be taken to Kala Academy in Panaji for public to pay their final respects to the chief minister.
Mar 18, 2019 8:35 AM
The new Goa CM would be sworn in today says the Deputy Speaker
Mar 18, 2019 8:34 AM
The contenders for the post of CM are Shripad Naik, Goa speaker Pramod Sawant, health minister Vishwajit Rane and state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar.
Mar 18, 2019 8:34 AM
Parrikar’s final journey to begin at 4 pm.
Mar 18, 2019 8:34 AM
National mourning has been declared today.
Mar 18, 2019 8:34 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the funeral today.
Mar 18, 2019 8:34 AM
The passing away of Manohar Parrikar has brought down the strength of the BJP in the Goa Legislative Assembly from 13 to 12.
Mar 18, 2019 8:33 AM
The Congress has staked a claim to form the government in Goa and the ball currently is in the court of the Governor.
Mar 18, 2019 8:33 AM
The BJP with its allies has 20 MLAs in the house where the majority mark is 19. The strength of the Goa legislative assembly is 40. The BJP is backed by the Goa Forward Party, MGP and an independent. The BJP plus its allies have 36 MLAs in the house.
Mar 18, 2019 8:33 AM
In a bid to tide over the crisis, the BJP rushed Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari to Goa. He was however unable to secure a consensus between the BJP and its alliance partners in the state. BJP MLA Michael Lobo said that MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar wanted to be the CM as a result of which the discussions came to a halt.
Mar 18, 2019 8:33 AM
Lobo added that a solution would be found today. He also added that the BJP MLAs have suggested the names of Vishwajit Rane and Pramod Sawant for the post.
Mar 18, 2019 8:33 AM
Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party said that the parties were yet to reach a conclusion. The BJP said that they would get back to us later today, he said.
