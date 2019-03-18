LIVE: Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman pay tribute to Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Panaji, Mar 18: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar passed away at the age of 63 on March 17. He was suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer since February last year. He breathed his last at his private residence near Panaji.

[Is the BJP govt in Goa safe: Here are the numbers]

The Centre has announced national mourning today. The funeral is expected to take place at 4 pm today. Meanwhile the BJP is yet to reach a consensus with its allies the Goa Forward Party and MGP on who would succeed Parrikar.

Do stay tuned with us for all the updates LIVE:

An artist from Amroha, Mohammad Zuhaib, pays his last respects to late Goa Chief Minister #ManoharParrikar by making a charcoal portrait. pic.twitter.com/QsZUuB8wYZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 18, 2019 An artist from Amroha, Mohammad Zuhaib, pays his last respects to late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar by making a charcoal portrait. Union minister for commerce and civil aviation Suresh Prabhu paid respects to mortal remains of Manohar Parrikar nion Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari pays homage to former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who passed away battling pancreatic ailment Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Governor Mridula Sinha meet family of Goa CM #ManoharParrikar, in Panaji. pic.twitter.com/X11DkUJofU — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Governor Mridula Sinha meet family of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar, in Panaji. Sons Utpal and Abhijat, Parrikar's siblings and daughters in law present. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pay last respects to Goa CM Manohar Parrikar PM Modi arrives at Kala Academy to pay his last respects to Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar Narendra Modi left from airport to arrival at Kala Academy Shiv Sena's Deepak Kesarkar offers floral tribute to CM's last remains Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Goa and expected to arrive shortly at Kala Academy to last respects to chief minister Manohar Parrikar Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party leaders observe two-minute silence at party's public rally in Kalaburagi, to pay last respects to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Goa BJP president Vinay Tendulkar said,'' I think everything will be clear by 2 pm. The swearing-in ceremony of Goa CM will happen today around 3 pm.'' Congress leader Chandrakant Kavlekar said,''We met the Governor&staked claim to form government as we are the single largest party in the state. We have 14 MLAs and we should be given the chance to form the government. We have told that we will prove majority. Saddened by demise of Goa CM.'' Congress leader Chandrakant Kavlekar said,''We met the Governor&staked claim to form government as we are the single largest party in the state. We have 14 MLAs and we should be given the chance to form the government. We have told that we will prove majority. Saddened by demise of Goa CM.'' #Goa: Congress delegation meets Governor Mridula Sinha in Panaji. pic.twitter.com/pjQhHcwHxx — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2019 Congress delegation meets Governor Mridula Sinha in Panaji. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), an ally of the ruling BJP in Goa, on Monday said its executive committee would take a call on whether to continue support to the state government. Candidate for chief minister post finalised, details are being worked out: Deputy speaker Michael Lobo Aam Aadmi Party's Elvis Gomes, Valmiki Naik and Pradeep Padgaonkar arrive at Kala Academy Congress MLAs arrive at Raj Bhavan to meet Goa Governor and stake claim to form government. Members of the Dawoodi Bohra community queue up outside Kala Academy Leader of opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said that all 14 Congress MLAs in Goa to meet governor Mridula Sinha to stake claim to form government. Decision on who will become the next chief minister of Goa will be taken after 2.00 pm on Monday. The swearing in ceremony could be held after 3pm today. Words will never be able to condole the death of a true nationalist, rare leader & extraordinary administrator, CM, Goa & former Defence Minister, Shri. Manohar Parrikar #manoharparrikar. He was a kind, charismatic personality, with an approachable nature which helped empower — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 18, 2019 BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, in a Twitter post, hailed Manohar Parrikar as a "true nationalist" with a "charismatic personality", lauding his remarkable "contribution to the Indian military establishment." He also congratulated the late chief minister for his exemplary contribution to the One Rank, One Pension scheme. In a tweet, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said, "Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go to the family and friends of Manohar Parrikar, Goa Chief Minister and former Indian Defence Minister. He was greatly respected by the United States, and his loss will be deeply felt." यह कांग्रेस पार्टी की असंवेदनशीलता का एक और नमूना है। सत्ता की लोलुपता इतनी ज्यादा है कांग्रेसी नेताओं को कि स्व. पर्रिकर जी के अंतिम संस्कार का भी इंतज़ार नहीं कर सके। आज राजकीय शोक है, यह सभी को साथ मिलकर स्व. पर्रिकर जी को श्रद्धांजलि देने का समय है। pic.twitter.com/CrWJq07aSH — Chowkidar Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 18, 2019 Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday slammed the Congress party for being insensitive enough to stake claims on the Goa government just hours after the death of Manohar Parrikar. Congress delegation is moving to Raj Bhavan now to seek an appointment with Goa governor Mridula Sinha BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar said that swearing in ceremony would be held after 3pm today The Union Cabinet on Monday condoled the demise of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, saying he will be remembered for his simplicity and as an exceptional administrator. After observing a two-minute silence, the Cabinet also passed a resolution which said, in his death the country has lost an able administrator who was affectionately called the "chief minister of commoners." Manohar Parrikar’s mortal remains have reached the Kala Academy in Panaji. The mortal remains will lie in state for public homage there till around 4.00 pm. Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Monday held talks with party leaders and alliance partner Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to select a new Goa chief minister following the death of Manohar Parrikar. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday condoled the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, and described him as "a gentleman to the core, an able administrator and an intellectual." Purohit expressed shock and grief over the former Defence Minister's demise, as per IANS. "A gentleman to the core, an able administrator and an intellectual in his own right, Shri Manohar Parrikarji combined in himself the qualities of simplicity, sagacity and magnanimity," Purohit said in his message. Meanwhile, the launch of the second poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic of the same name was postponed following the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday evening. Prime Minster Narendra Modi left Delhi to arrive in Goa to offer last respects to Manohar Parrikar who passed away on Sunday. The Prime Minister called the former Defence Minister "an unparalleled leader" and an "exceptional administrator" in his condolence message. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM S Sonowal expected to arrive shortly at Kala Academy to pay tributes to Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar Hundreds of fans and well wishers gather outside Kala Academy some waiting for over an hour for a glimpse of their CM Area near memorial dedicated to Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar at Miramar being cleared BJP MLA Glenn Ticlo in Panaji said,'' Definitely, among the 12 of us BJP MLAs should lead the state, it is but obvious'' Power minister Nilesh Cabral arrives at Kala Academy Wife and daughter of former deputy chief minister Francis D'Souza who recently passed away pray by the mortal remains of chief minister Manohar Parrikar MGP senior leader Ramkrishna 'Sudin' Dhavalikar arrive at hotel to meet Gadkari to take final decision on candidate for CM post Devotees from ISKCON Goa arrive to perform kirtan for Manohar Parrikar's funeral in Panaji Former health minister Vishwajit Rane arrives at hotel Mortal remains of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar brought to BJP office in Panaji. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari arrives to pay last respects to him. The final rites of Mnaohar Parrikar will be performed at 5 pm on Monday at the Miramar beach here, next to the memorial of Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, who was also cremated there, a state BJP spokesperson said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leaving for Goa shortly. He will pay homage to the late leader Goa: Visuals from BJP office in Panaji. Mortal remains of Goa CM #ManoharParrikar will be brought here for people to pay last respects to him. pic.twitter.com/zSHGEZqwBu — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2019 Mortal remains of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar will be brought here for people to pay last respects to him. Goa: Mortal remains of Goa CM #ManoharParrikar being taken to BJP office from his residence, in Panaji. pic.twitter.com/Ksr8afYDNa — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2019 Mortal remains of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar being taken to BJP office from his residence, in Panaji. Program plan of Shri Manohar Parrikar's final journey. pic.twitter.com/F48awpxoMW — CMO Goa (@goacm) March 17, 2019 Program plan of Manohar Parrikar's final journey. High Court of Bombay at Goa and District Courts in the state to remain closed today in view of passing away of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar. Visuals from outside the residence of #ManoharParrikar in Panaji, Goa. pic.twitter.com/5M6lzmaVWv — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2019 Visuals from outside the residence of Manohar Parrikar in Panaji, Goa Several ministers and dignitaries are likely to be in Goa to pay homage to the late leader. Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Ministers of various BJP ruled state are likely to arrive in Goa on Monday. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) postponed the HSSC exam scheduled for March 18, Monday in the state due to the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Goa will be observing a seven-day-mourning when the flag will fly at half-mast to grieve the loss of Parrikar who lost his life as the Chief Minister. BJP MLA Michael Lobo said that MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar demanded that he be made the chief minister, which has not found favour with the BJP as well as Goa Forward Party MLAs and independents. According to Goa CMO, Parrikar's body will be kept at the Panjim BJP head office from 9.30 am to 10.30 am after which his body will be taken to Kala Academy in Panaji for public to pay their final respects to the chief minister. The new Goa CM would be sworn in today says the Deputy Speaker The contenders for the post of CM are Shripad Naik, Goa speaker Pramod Sawant, health minister Vishwajit Rane and state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar. Parrikar’s final journey to begin at 4 pm. National mourning has been declared today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the funeral today. The passing away of Manohar Parrikar has brought down the strength of the BJP in the Goa Legislative Assembly from 13 to 12. The Congress has staked a claim to form the government in Goa and the ball currently is in the court of the Governor. The BJP with its allies has 20 MLAs in the house where the majority mark is 19. The strength of the Goa legislative assembly is 40. The BJP is backed by the Goa Forward Party, MGP and an independent. The BJP plus its allies have 36 MLAs in the house. In a bid to tide over the crisis, the BJP rushed Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari to Goa. He was however unable to secure a consensus between the BJP and its alliance partners in the state. BJP MLA Michael Lobo said that MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar wanted to be the CM as a result of which the discussions came to a halt. Lobo added that a solution would be found today. He also added that the BJP MLAs have suggested the names of Vishwajit Rane and Pramod Sawant for the post. Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party said that the parties were yet to reach a conclusion. The BJP said that they would get back to us later today, he said.