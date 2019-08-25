Home News India live

LIVE updates: Mortal remains of Arun Jaitley being moved out of BJP HQ , Leaders pay last respects

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Aug 25: Former Union minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday afternoon after a prolonged illness, will be cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi for performing the last rites around 2.30 pm with full State honours on Sunday.

The mortal remains of former finance minister were on Sunday morning brought to the BJP headquarters here for his admirers and followers to pay their last respects. The 66-year-old passed away at the AIIMS here on Saturday. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital, where he was admitted on August 9.

Delhi: Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and Piyush Goyal and Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das pay last respects to Former Union Minister and BJP leader #ArunJaitley at BJP headquarters. pic.twitter.com/oaosUCLbG9 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2019 Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and Piyush Goyal and Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das pay last respects to Former Union Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley at BJP headquarters. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tributes to former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, at party headquarters. Shah on Saturday said Jaitley was a crusader against corruption and credited him for taking the Jan Dhan Yojana to the masses, demonetisation and the successful implementation of the GST. Outside the party office, people chanted "Jab tak suraj chand rahega Jaitley tera naam rahega" (Your name will endure as long as the Sun and the Moon exist)" and 'Jaitley ji amar rahe' (You live long forever). While former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed Jaitey's demise as the setting of the brightest sun in Indian politics, Chandrababu Nadu said that it was a personal loss for him. BJP workers and mourners are queued up in large numbers outside the party headquarters to pay their last respects to the leader. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and ntional working president of Bharatiya Janata Party, JP Nadda, pay respects to former Union Minister Arun Jaitley at the BJP headquarters. Mortal remains of Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader #ArunJaitley brought to party headquarters. Mortal remains of Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arun Jaitley brought to party headquarters. Preparations started for last rites. Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini reaches Jaitley's Kailash Colony residence to pay her respects. From the BJP headquarters, it will be taken to the Nigambodh Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna river for performing the last rites around 2.30 pm. According to a Delhi BJP leader, Jaitley's mortal remains will be brought to the party headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg here around 10.30 am for his admirers and followers to pay their last respects. Mortal remains of Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters. British High Commissioner to India: He was a man that many people in Britain treasured, knew well, worked with, valued him for his wisdom, gentleness and humour. He will be much missed. Delhi: Senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra, NCP leaders Sharad Pawar & Praful Patel, RLD leader Ajit Singh and Former Andhra Pradesh CM & TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu arrive at the residence of Former Union Minister & BJP leader Arun Jaitley to pay their last respects to him. pic.twitter.com/X0jW3kc67d — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2019 Senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra, NCP leaders Sharad Pawar & Praful Patel, RLD leader Ajit Singh and Former Andhra Pradesh CM & TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu arrive at the residence of Former Union Minister & BJP leader Arun Jaitley to pay their last respects to him. Arun Jaitley's mortal remains will be brought to the BJP headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg around 10.30 am for his admirers and followers to pay their last respects. From the BJP headquarters, it will be taken to the Nigambodh Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna river for performing the last rites around 2.30 pm. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has arrived at the residence of Arun Jaitley. The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister has gone inside the house to meet the grieving Jaitley family ahead of the cremation. The mortal remains of Arun Jaitley will later be taken to the BJP headquarters. People of a group of villages in Dabhoi taluka of Vadodara district in Gujarat mourned the demise of BJP leader Arun Jaitley by downing shutters of shops and holding condolence meetings. Jaitley, a three time Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, had adopted Karnali, Pipaliya, Vadia and Baglipura, all part of Karnali group panchayat, in December 2014 under the Centre's Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. Former attorney general Soli Sorabjee described Arun Jaitley as a very honourable as well as easily accessible lawyer and minister. He remembered him as a rare kind of politician who was a combination of integrity and ability. "He always thought of consensus and made efforts to win over the people across the spectrum. He was a rare kind of politician. He never had any bitterness for anybody," Sorabjee said. A number of Congress leader, including party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul, visited Jaitley's residence on Saturday to offer condolences to the family. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that "Arun Jaitley was every non-BJP person’s favourite BJP-ite" Mos PMO Jitendra Singh on Arun Jaitley's death: We have lost the best brain in the country. Personally, what Arun Jaitley meant to me cannot be described in words. The void is difficult to fill...at least in this lifetime. What a providential coincidence that he wrote his last blog on the abrogation of Article 370, on the late evening of August 6 after the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha. पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता और भारत सरकार के पूर्व वित्त मंत्री आदरणीय अरुण जेटली जी का पार्थिव शरीर प्रातः 10:30 बजे से दोपहर 1 बजे तक पार्टी मुख्यालय में अंतिम दर्शन के लिए लाया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/bdP1pjypGd — BJP (@BJP4India) August 24, 2019 Arun Jaitley's body to be brought to BJP headquarters Since 2014, top front line leaders of the party, from Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Gopinath Munde, Manohar Parrikar, Ananth Kumar, Sushma Swaraj and now to Arun Jaitley, has left a void in the party. The first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had seen deaths of several top ministers. The party had earlier lost Ananth Kumar, a senior BJP leader from Karnataka, died last year and Manohar Parrikar, former defence minister, died suffering from cancer early this year. Home Minister Amit Shah said Arun Jaitley had guided him for years. "Deeply saddened by Arun Jaitley's death. His death is a personal loss for me. I have not just lost a senior party colleague but also a member of my family, who guided me for several years," Shah tweeted. The entire country will miss Arun Jaitley, the RSS has said. Jaitley passed away in Delhi on Saturday. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the entire Sangh Parivar will miss Jaitley. He passed away at a time when the country was witnessing holistic development, the RSS chief said. The mortal remains of former finance minister reached his residence in south Delhi's Kailash Colony on Saturday, hours after his demise. Several leaders, including BJP president Amit Shah, offered floral tributes to Jaitley at his residence. Prime minister Narendra Modi, who is in the UAE on an official tour, said that he has lost a valued friend, whom he had known for decades. “His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!” Modi said in a series of tweets. Jaitley, a key strategist and chief trouble-shooter of the BJP and the Narendra Modi government during its first term, was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

