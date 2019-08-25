For Quick Alerts
LIVE updates: Arun Jaitley to be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat at 4 pm today
New Delhi, Aug 25: Former Union minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday afternoon after a prolonged illness, will be cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Sunday. Jaitley's mortal remains will be taken to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Sunday for people to pay their last respects, following which it will be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat. The senior BJP leader was 66.
Prime minister Narendra Modi, who is in the UAE on an official tour, said that he has lost a valued friend, whom he had known for decades. “His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!” Modi said in a series of tweets.
In a statement issued, AIIMS said that Jaitley breathed his last at 12:07 PM. “It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Shri Arun Jaitley, honourable Member of Parliament and former Finance minister, Government of India, at 12:07 PM on 24th August, 2019,” the hospital said in a statement.