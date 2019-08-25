  • search
    LIVE updates: Arun Jaitley to be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat at 4 pm today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 25: Former Union minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday afternoon after a prolonged illness, will be cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Sunday. Jaitley's mortal remains will be taken to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Sunday for people to pay their last respects, following which it will be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat. The senior BJP leader was 66.

    Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

    8:44 AM, 25 Aug
    Home Minister Amit Shah said Arun Jaitley had guided him for years. "Deeply saddened by Arun Jaitley's death. His death is a personal loss for me. I have not just lost a senior party colleague but also a member of my family, who guided me for several years," Mr Shah tweeted.
    8:43 AM, 25 Aug
    The entire country will miss Arun Jaitley, the RSS has said. Jaitley passed away in Delhi on Saturday. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the entire Sangh Parivar will miss Jaitley. He passed away at a time when the country was witnessing holistic development, the RSS chief said.
    8:37 AM, 25 Aug
    The mortal remains of former finance minister reached his residence in south Delhi's Kailash Colony on Saturday, hours after his demise.
    8:37 AM, 25 Aug
    Several leaders, including BJP president Amit Shah, offered floral tributes to Jaitley at his residence.
    8:37 AM, 25 Aug
    Prime minister Narendra Modi, who is in the UAE on an official tour, said that he has lost a valued friend, whom he had known for decades. “His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!” Modi said in a series of tweets.
    8:37 AM, 25 Aug
    Jaitley, a key strategist and chief trouble-shooter of the BJP and the Narendra Modi government during its first term, was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.
    8:36 AM, 25 Aug
    In a statement issued, AIIMS said that Jaitley breathed his last at 12:07 PM. “It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Shri Arun Jaitley, honourable Member of Parliament and former Finance minister, Government of India, at 12:07 PM on 24th August, 2019,” the hospital said in a statement.
    8:35 AM, 25 Aug
