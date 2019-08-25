LIVE updates: LK Advani, Nitish Kumar also present at Nigambodh Ghat for Arun Jaitley's last rites

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 25: Former Union minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday afternoon after a prolonged illness, will be cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi for performing the last rites around 2.30 pm with full State honours on Sunday.

    The mortal remains of former finance minister were on Sunday morning brought to the BJP headquarters for his admirers and followers to pay their last respects.

    Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    2:43 PM, 25 Aug
    Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were also in attendance for the funeral of late BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley at the Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday.
    2:40 PM, 25 Aug
    BJP stalward LK Advani and Bihar chief minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar have arrived at the Nigambodh Ghat to pay their last respects to Arun Jaitley, ahead of the last rites of the former finance minister. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is also present.
    2:38 PM, 25 Aug
    Former Delhi Lt Gov Najeeb Jung, former minister Prakash Javdekar, Union minister Smriti Irani are among the many who have arrived at the Nigambodh Ghat. BJP leaders Gautam Gambhir, BS Yediyurappa, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu along with opposition leaders Sharad Pawar and others have also arrived at the Nigambodh Ghat.
    2:20 PM, 25 Aug
    Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at Nigambodh Ghat.
    2:19 PM, 25 Aug
    Mortal remains of Former Union Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley to be cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat
    2:05 PM, 25 Aug
    In addition to Manipur governor Najma Heptulla and Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal and Anurag Thakur, several Opposition leaders, including AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, also paid tribute to Arun Jaitley on Sunday.
    2:04 PM, 25 Aug
    The cavalcade carrying former finance minister Arun Jaitley's mortal remains has reached the Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi for the cremation ceremony.
    1:59 PM, 25 Aug
    Mortal remains of former Union Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley being taken to Nigambodh Ghat where the cremation will take place.
    1:36 PM, 25 Aug
    Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik paid last respects to Former Union Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley
    1:35 PM, 25 Aug
    Himachal Pradesh government has announced 2-day state mourning over the demise of former Union Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley
    1:03 PM, 25 Aug
    Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and Piyush Goyal and Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das pay last respects to Former Union Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley at BJP headquarters.
    1:02 PM, 25 Aug
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tributes to former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, at party headquarters.
    12:19 PM, 25 Aug
    Shah on Saturday said Jaitley was a crusader against corruption and credited him for taking the Jan Dhan Yojana to the masses, demonetisation and the successful implementation of the GST.
    12:19 PM, 25 Aug
    Outside the party office, people chanted "Jab tak suraj chand rahega Jaitley tera naam rahega" (Your name will endure as long as the Sun and the Moon exist)" and 'Jaitley ji amar rahe' (You live long forever).
    12:18 PM, 25 Aug
    While former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed Jaitey's demise as the setting of the brightest sun in Indian politics, Chandrababu Nadu said that it was a personal loss for him.
    12:16 PM, 25 Aug
    BJP workers and mourners are queued up in large numbers outside the party headquarters to pay their last respects to the leader.
    11:45 AM, 25 Aug
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah and ntional working president of Bharatiya Janata Party, JP Nadda, pay respects to former Union Minister Arun Jaitley at the BJP headquarters.
    11:00 AM, 25 Aug
    Mortal remains of Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader #ArunJaitley brought to party headquarters.
    10:21 AM, 25 Aug
    Preparations started for last rites.
    10:21 AM, 25 Aug
    Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini reaches Jaitley's Kailash Colony residence to pay her respects.
    10:02 AM, 25 Aug
    From the BJP headquarters, it will be taken to the Nigambodh Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna river for performing the last rites around 2.30 pm.
    10:01 AM, 25 Aug
    According to a Delhi BJP leader, Jaitley's mortal remains will be brought to the party headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg here around 10.30 am for his admirers and followers to pay their last respects.
    9:45 AM, 25 Aug
    Mortal remains of Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters.
    9:45 AM, 25 Aug
    British High Commissioner to India: He was a man that many people in Britain treasured, knew well, worked with, valued him for his wisdom, gentleness and humour. He will be much missed.
    9:44 AM, 25 Aug
    Senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra, NCP leaders Sharad Pawar & Praful Patel, RLD leader Ajit Singh and Former Andhra Pradesh CM & TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu arrive at the residence of Former Union Minister & BJP leader Arun Jaitley to pay their last respects to him.
    9:43 AM, 25 Aug
    9:43 AM, 25 Aug
    TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has arrived at the residence of Arun Jaitley. The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister has gone inside the house to meet the grieving Jaitley family ahead of the cremation. The mortal remains of Arun Jaitley will later be taken to the BJP headquarters.
    9:43 AM, 25 Aug
    People of a group of villages in Dabhoi taluka of Vadodara district in Gujarat mourned the demise of BJP leader Arun Jaitley by downing shutters of shops and holding condolence meetings. Jaitley, a three time Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, had adopted Karnali, Pipaliya, Vadia and Baglipura, all part of Karnali group panchayat, in December 2014 under the Centre's Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.
    9:42 AM, 25 Aug
    Former attorney general Soli Sorabjee described Arun Jaitley as a very honourable as well as easily accessible lawyer and minister. He remembered him as a rare kind of politician who was a combination of integrity and ability. "He always thought of consensus and made efforts to win over the people across the spectrum. He was a rare kind of politician. He never had any bitterness for anybody," Sorabjee said.
    9:40 AM, 25 Aug
    A number of Congress leader, including party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul, visited Jaitley's residence on Saturday to offer condolences to the family. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that "Arun Jaitley was every non-BJP person’s favourite BJP-ite"
