  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    With moist eyes, Nation bids adieu to Chanakya of politics, Arun Jaitley

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 25: Arun Jaitley, former Finance Minister and BJP stalwart was cremated with state honours in Delhi Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday in the presence of leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. Jaitley's son Rohan performed the last rites. The 66-year-old BJP stalwart passed away at the AIIMS here on Saturday.

    Updates: Arun Jaitley cremated with full state honours at Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat

    Always a leader: Arun Jaitley's juniors and college principal recall fond memories

    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, BJP veteran LK Advani, party president and Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party's working president J P Nadda, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani and Anurag Thakur; BJP MPs Vijay Goel and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe; Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kapil Sibal were among those present at the cremation ground.

    Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttarakhand, Devendra Fadnavis, Vijay Rupani, B S Yediyurappa, Nitish Kumar and Trivendra Singh Rawat, respectively, were also there.

    He left at a time when country needed him most: RSS on Arun Jaitley

    Earlier in the day, his body was taken to the BJP headquarters from where it was carried in a flower-decked gun carriage to the cremation ground, amidst slogans of 'Jaitley ji amar rahein' (long live Jaitley).

    BJP workers and mourners queued up in large numbers outside the party headquarters since morning to pay their last respects to the leader. Posters remembering Jaitley have been put up on the roads leading to the Nigambodh Ghat, on the banks of the Yamuna river.

    More ARUN JAITLEY News

    Read more about:

    arun jaitley passes away cremation

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue