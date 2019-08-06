LIVE: Sushma Swaraj to be cremated with full state honours today

New Delhi, Aug 06: There has been an outpouring of grief across the nation, following the sad demise of former external affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj.

Her body will be kept at the BJP headquarters from 12 noon onwards. She would be cremated at 3 pm.

Stay tuned for the LIVE updates:

Yog guru Ramdev pays last tribute to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Hema Malini pays tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, at her residence. Kerala's former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy pays last tribute to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. Remembering the late leader, Pema Khandu said, "Deeply saddened and shocked by the news of untimely demise of former Union Minister Smt Sushma Swaraj, who was a principled leader, splendid orator with full of dignity and grace. The country has lost one of its tallest leader. My sincere condolence. May her soul rest in peace!" Kerala's former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy pays last tribute to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. Deeply saddened, shocked at sudden passing away of Sushma Swaraj ji. I knew her since 1990s. Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament. An outstanding politician,leader,good human being. Will miss her.Condolences to her family/admirers, says Mamata Banerjee. Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan also took to Twitter to express his grief, saying, "A very sad news! A very strong leader, an affable personality, a wonderful orator. Pray that the soul rests in peace." "Deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Behinji Sushma Swaraj. A tall leader and a great orator and people’s person. My profound condolences to the people of India and her family and friends," Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai. TMC MP, Derek O’Brien along with Novel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi paid their last respects to former foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj. Nepal’s Prime Minister, K P Oli has expressed shock over the death of Sushma Swaraj. Heartfelt condolences to the government, people of India and bereaved family members, he said. The diplomatic community Jons the nation in sorrow on the sad demise of a great woman. During her tenure as external affairs minister, she strengthened India’s position, the Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Hans Dannenberg Castellanos said. BSP supremo, Mayawati paid her last respects to Sushma Swaraj. Her demise saddens me. She was very friendly, even with the Opposition. I pray to nature that her family be given the strength to cope with the loss. She was an able politicians, administration and good orator, Mayawati said. Senior Counsel, Harish Salve had said that he had spoke with her at around 8.45 pm. She sounded fine and told me to come collect the Re 1 that I had charged to fight the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in the International Court of Justice. She was brought to hospital after she collapsed at home at around 9.35 pm. The doctors were unable to revive her. Sushma Swaraj had said that she would not contest the elections in 2019 owing to poor health. She had said that her doctors had advised her to avoid dust. There has been an outpouring of grief across the nation. Sushma Swaraj was termed as mother, sister, friend by people across nations. Union Minister Piyush Goyal said,''Passing away of Sushma ji is an irreparable loss. People of the country will remember her contribution for a long time. Whenever any Indian got into trouble, didi took care of it herself, even when it came to the return of a single nurse from abroad.'' Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said Swaraj was among one of the most honourable politicians. "In the sudden demise of #SushmaSwaraj our nation has lost a patriot and leader who inspired countless people," the AAP said in a tweet. The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday condoled the demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and said the nation lost a patriot and a leader who inspired countless people. AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said her contribution in Indian politics would remain immortal. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel expressed her profound grief over the sudden demise of former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday night. She said Swaraj was a very dedicated leader who played an important role in the country's politics. With her demise, an era has come to an end, she said. Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda, Congress state president Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress working president Eshwar Khandre and many senior leaders joined lakhs of mourners to Express their grief. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah said he was deeply shocked to know that former Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj was no more. Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy tweeted, "I'm shocked to learn about the sudden demise of Former Chief Minister of Delhi, Former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj Ji. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to her family and loved ones." Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa too expressed his deep sorrow. He tweeted, "Nation mourns today the loss of one of the strongest leaders and finest spokespersons India has seen. Her work as the MEA has been impeccable and as a politician she inspired many women to enter politics. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti." Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP: Sushma ji was a true daughter of Bharat mata, she spent her whole life in service of Bharat mata & people. She increased the country's prestige in the world. She was waiting to see the abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir & left all of us after that. Hamid Karzai, Former President of Afghanistan: Deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Behinji Sushma Swaraj. A tall leader and a great orator and people’s person. My profound condolences to the people of India and her family and friends. BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Babul Supriyo, & Manoj Tiwari pay tribute to former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, at her residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/fBolhhLxAN — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019 BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Babul Supriyo, & Manoj Tiwari pay tribute to former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, at her residence in Delhi. Tennis star Sania Mirza said she would cherish her association with Sushma Swaraj during the ‘girl child’ campaign. Bollywood celebreties too remembered golden moments with Sushma Swaraj. Taking to Twitter, actor Sanjay Dutt recalled Swaraj’s kind nature, calling her demise a great loss for the nation. Former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, who passed away late on Tuesday, will be laid to rest at Lodhi Road crematorium at 3pm on Wednesday.

Three hours before news of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj demise broke, she had tweeted thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she said in her last tweet.

प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019