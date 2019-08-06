LIVE: Sushma Swaraj passes away, cremation at 3 pm

New Delhi, Aug 06: Former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night after suffering cardiac arrest, AIIMS doctors said. She was 67. She was brought dead to the hospital emergency an hour ago.

Her last rites will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said Swaraj was among one of the most honourable politicians. "In the sudden demise of #SushmaSwaraj our nation has lost a patriot and leader who inspired countless people," the AAP said in a tweet. The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday condoled the demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and said the nation lost a patriot and a leader who inspired countless people. AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said her contribution in Indian politics would remain immortal. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel expressed her profound grief over the sudden demise of former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday night. She said Swaraj was a very dedicated leader who played an important role in the country's politics. With her demise, an era has come to an end, she said. Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda, Congress state president Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress working president Eshwar Khandre and many senior leaders joined lakhs of mourners to Express their grief. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah said he was deeply shocked to know that former Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj was no more. Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy tweeted, "I'm shocked to learn about the sudden demise of Former Chief Minister of Delhi, Former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj Ji. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to her family and loved ones." Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa too expressed his deep sorrow. He tweeted, "Nation mourns today the loss of one of the strongest leaders and finest spokespersons India has seen. Her work as the MEA has been impeccable and as a politician she inspired many women to enter politics. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti." Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP: Sushma ji was a true daughter of Bharat mata, she spent her whole life in service of Bharat mata & people. She increased the country's prestige in the world. She was waiting to see the abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir & left all of us after that. Hamid Karzai, Former President of Afghanistan: Deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Behinji Sushma Swaraj. A tall leader and a great orator and people’s person. My profound condolences to the people of India and her family and friends. BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Babul Supriyo, & Manoj Tiwari pay tribute to former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, at her residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/fBolhhLxAN — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019 BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Babul Supriyo, & Manoj Tiwari pay tribute to former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, at her residence in Delhi. Tennis star Sania Mirza said she would cherish her association with Sushma Swaraj during the ‘girl child’ campaign. Bollywood celebreties too remembered golden moments with Sushma Swaraj. Taking to Twitter, actor Sanjay Dutt recalled Swaraj’s kind nature, calling her demise a great loss for the nation. Former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, who passed away late on Tuesday, will be laid to rest at Lodhi Road crematorium at 3pm on Wednesday. Abdulla Shahid, Foreign Minister of Maldives said,''Deeply grieved to hear the demise of my good friend Sushma Swaraj; Stateswoman extraordinaire, diplomat par excellence; A warm human being. Key architect of renewed Maldives-India friendship. May she rest in peace!.'' For senior counsel Harish Salve who fought the Kulbhushan Jadhav case for India in the International Court of Justice, the death os Sushma Swaraj came as a shocker. He said that he had spoken to her at 8.45 pm on Tuesday and she sounded absolutely fine. She even told me that I had to collect the Re 1 fee which I had decided to charge to fight the case. It is a personal loss for me and the entire country, he also said. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep condolences on the demise of former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi on Tuesday night. Vijayan hailed the popular leader's contributions in parliamentary and diplomatic affairs ministries. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday expressed grief at the demise of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj. He praised her services to the nation in different capacities, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said. Rao conveyed his condolences to bereaved family members, it said. A senior BJP leader, Swaraj passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Tuesday night. She was 67. AIIMS doctors said she died of a cardiac arrest. S Rabbani, Afghanistan Foreign Affairs Minister: I’m saddened to hear of the untimely demise of Sushma Swaraj, former EAM of India. My deepest condolences to ppl &govt of India on the loss of a distinguished public figure who represented her country with distinction&determination Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan: I'm deeply saddened, I never thought Sushma ji will leave us so early. She loved & guided me as an elder sister for 3 decades. She had extraordinary personality & talent, she was a caring human. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condoled the death of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Former prime minister and Janata Dal Secular leader H D Deve Gowda expressed sorrow by saying, "I am deeply saddened by the sad demise of former Union minister, ex-CM of Delhi Sushma Swaraj Ji. In a tweet, Deve Gowda said, I am deeply saddened by the sad demise of former Union minister, ex-CM of Delhi Sushma Swaraj Ji. Her death is a loss for our nation. May God give her family the courage to bear this pain." Mamata Banerjee described Sushma Swaraj as an outstanding politician, a good human being with whom she had shared "many cordial times in the Parliament" though they differed in their ideology. "Deeply saddened, shocked at the sudden passing away of Sushma Swaraj Ji. I knew her since the 1990s. Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament. An outstanding politician, leader, good human being. Will miss her," Mamata Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle. Union Minister & BJP leader Nitin Gadkari: Passing away of Sushma ji is a personal loss for me, BJP, & the country. Since the inception of the party, she played a key role in its expansion. When I was the President of BJP, she gave me guidance as an elder sister. Union Minister Smriti Irani put out an emotional message after the demise of Sushma Swaraj. “I have an axe to grind with you Didi . You made Bansuri pick a restaurant to take me for a celebratory lunch. You left without fulfilling your promise to the two of us,” Irani said. Former President Pranab Mukherjee: Shocked beyond words & distressed at passing away of #SushmaSwaraj. An astute parliamentarian, an effective orator&an excellent humane leader, she'll forever be remembered & missed. Hers was a story of hard work to heights! BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda: Sushma Ji is no more with us, it is a sad incident for not only BJP but the whole country. She inspired us, her last tweet tells us how she was involved in serving the nation in an emotional way. #WATCH Union Minister RS Prasad tears up while talking about #SushmaSwaraj; says, "when I came back from Parliament today, I saw her tweet(Swaraj tweeted on Article 370 revoked-"I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime"), & then news came that she is no more. I've no words." pic.twitter.com/M9eLmJjg1i — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019 nion Minister RS Prasad tears up while talking about Sushma Swaraj; says, "when I came back from Parliament today, I saw her tweet(Swaraj tweeted on Article 370 revoked-"I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime"), & then news came that she is no more. I've no words." External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar: Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of Sushma Swaraj. Difficult to accept this news. The whole nation grieves, the Foreign Ministry even more so. G N Azad, Congress: We're shocked, we never imagined that she'll leave us so soon. I knew her since 1977 when I was in youth Congress, we knew each other for last 42 years. We never called each other by name, she used to call me 'bhai' & I used to call her 'behen'. Mortal remains of Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj being taken from All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to her Delhi residence, where they will be kept tonight. pic.twitter.com/mtqihzHCqY — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019 The body of Sushma Swaraj will be kept at the BJP office between 12 noon and 3 pm for people to oay their tributes. Post that the body will be taken to the Lodhi Road crematorium for the last rites.

Three hours before news of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj demise broke, she had tweeted thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she said in her last tweet.

प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019