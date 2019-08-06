LIVE: Sushma Swaraj passes away, cremation at 3 pm

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 06: Former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj died late Tuesday night of cardiac arrest at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, here. She was 67. She was brought dead to the hospital emergency an hour ago.

The two-time MP had previously opted out of contesting in Lok Sabha election 2019 due to health concerns.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, who passed away late on Tuesday, will be laid to rest at Lodhi Road crematorium at 3pm on Wednesday. Abdulla Shahid, Foreign Minister of Maldives said,''Deeply grieved to hear the demise of my good friend Sushma Swaraj; Stateswoman extraordinaire, diplomat par excellence; A warm human being. Key architect of renewed Maldives-India friendship. May she rest in peace!.'' For senior counsel Harish Salve who fought the Kulbhushan Jadhav case for India in the International Court of Justice, the death os Sushma Swaraj came as a shocker. He said that he had spoken to her at 8.45 pm on Tuesday and she sounded absolutely fine. She even told me that I had to collect the Re 1 fee which I had decided to charge to fight the case. It is a personal loss for me and the entire country, he also said. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep condolences on the demise of former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi on Tuesday night. Vijayan hailed the popular leader's contributions in parliamentary and diplomatic affairs ministries. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday expressed grief at the demise of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj. He praised her services to the nation in different capacities, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said. Rao conveyed his condolences to bereaved family members, it said. A senior BJP leader, Swaraj passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Tuesday night. She was 67. AIIMS doctors said she died of a cardiac arrest. S Rabbani, Afghanistan Foreign Affairs Minister: I’m saddened to hear of the untimely demise of Sushma Swaraj, former EAM of India. My deepest condolences to ppl &govt of India on the loss of a distinguished public figure who represented her country with distinction&determination Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan: I'm deeply saddened, I never thought Sushma ji will leave us so early. She loved & guided me as an elder sister for 3 decades. She had extraordinary personality & talent, she was a caring human. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condoled the death of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Former prime minister and Janata Dal Secular leader H D Deve Gowda expressed sorrow by saying, "I am deeply saddened by the sad demise of former Union minister, ex-CM of Delhi Sushma Swaraj Ji. In a tweet, Deve Gowda said, I am deeply saddened by the sad demise of former Union minister, ex-CM of Delhi Sushma Swaraj Ji. Her death is a loss for our nation. May God give her family the courage to bear this pain." Mamata Banerjee described Sushma Swaraj as an outstanding politician, a good human being with whom she had shared "many cordial times in the Parliament" though they differed in their ideology. "Deeply saddened, shocked at the sudden passing away of Sushma Swaraj Ji. I knew her since the 1990s. Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament. An outstanding politician, leader, good human being. Will miss her," Mamata Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle. Union Minister & BJP leader Nitin Gadkari: Passing away of Sushma ji is a personal loss for me, BJP, & the country. Since the inception of the party, she played a key role in its expansion. When I was the President of BJP, she gave me guidance as an elder sister. Union Minister Smriti Irani put out an emotional message after the demise of Sushma Swaraj. “I have an axe to grind with you Didi . You made Bansuri pick a restaurant to take me for a celebratory lunch. You left without fulfilling your promise to the two of us,” Irani said. Former President Pranab Mukherjee: Shocked beyond words & distressed at passing away of #SushmaSwaraj. An astute parliamentarian, an effective orator&an excellent humane leader, she'll forever be remembered & missed. Hers was a story of hard work to heights! BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda: Sushma Ji is no more with us, it is a sad incident for not only BJP but the whole country. She inspired us, her last tweet tells us how she was involved in serving the nation in an emotional way. #WATCH Union Minister RS Prasad tears up while talking about #SushmaSwaraj; says, "when I came back from Parliament today, I saw her tweet(Swaraj tweeted on Article 370 revoked-"I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime"), & then news came that she is no more. I've no words." pic.twitter.com/M9eLmJjg1i — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019 nion Minister RS Prasad tears up while talking about Sushma Swaraj; says, "when I came back from Parliament today, I saw her tweet(Swaraj tweeted on Article 370 revoked-"I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime"), & then news came that she is no more. I've no words." External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar: Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of Sushma Swaraj. Difficult to accept this news. The whole nation grieves, the Foreign Ministry even more so. G N Azad, Congress: We're shocked, we never imagined that she'll leave us so soon. I knew her since 1977 when I was in youth Congress, we knew each other for last 42 years. We never called each other by name, she used to call me 'bhai' & I used to call her 'behen'. Mortal remains of Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj being taken from All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to her Delhi residence, where they will be kept tonight. pic.twitter.com/mtqihzHCqY — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019 The body of Sushma Swaraj will be kept at the BJP office between 12 noon and 3 pm for people to oay their tributes. Post that the body will be taken to the Lodhi Road crematorium for the last rites. Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress arrives at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi Swaraj had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year for health reasons. She is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri. Vice Pres M Venkaiah Naidu expressed grief over the untimely demise of Sushma Swaraj. He tweeted,''Deeply shocked by sudden demise of #SushmaSwaraj. Her death is a huge loss to the country & personal loss to me. She was an excellent administrator, outstanding Parliamentarian & a remarkable orator. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members.'' Ambassador of France to India said,'' My heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones of former EAM of India, Sushma Swaraj ji. One of India’s most respected leaders, she showed remarkable dedication to serving her fellow citizens & took the Indo-French relationship to new heights.'' Delhi loses two of its former CMs in span of two weeks : In a soan of two weeks, Delhi lost teo of its former chief ministers. Sheila Dikshit and Sushma Swaraj, both who served as chief ministers of Delhi are no more. Mortal remains of Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be taken from AIIMS to her Delhi residence and will be kept there tonight. Rahul Gandhi: I’m shocked to hear about demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace. Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweets, "Passing away of Sushma Swaraj ji is a great loss to BJP & Indian politics. I pay condolences to her family, supporters, & well-wishers on behalf of all BJP workers." President Ram Nath Kovind said,''Extremely shocked to hear of the passing of Sushma Swaraj. Country has lost a much loved leader who epitomised dignity,courage&integrity in public life. Ever willing to help others, she'll always be remembered for her service to ppl of India.'' Prakash Javadekar, Shahnawaz Hussain, Manoj Tiwari, Mahendra Nath Pandey, and other BJP leaders at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. #SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/OJJiK4zIpI — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019 Prakash Javadekar, Shahnawaz Hussain, Manoj Tiwari, Mahendra Nath Pandey, and other BJP leaders at AIIMS Ravi Shankar Prasad, Mahendra Nath Pandey & Shivraj Singh Chouhan have also reached AIIMS Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat & Anurag Thakur have also reached AIIMS

Three hours before news of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj demise broke, she had tweeted thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she said in her last tweet.

प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019