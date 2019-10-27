News India live

LIVE: Manohar Lal Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM for second term today

New Delhi, Oct 27: Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time today.

The oath taking ceremony will take place at 2.15. Dushyant Chautala of the JJP will be the deputy chief minister after his party extended support to the BJP.

Follow all the LIVE updates here:

Jannayak Janata Party Chief Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Chautala released from Tihar Jail after been granted furlough of 14 days. Ajay Chautala says,"Dushyant has established the organisation in just 11 months." In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, a minimum strength of 46 MLAs is required to form the government. Earlier, Khattar and his cabinet colleagues submitted their resignations to the governor, which were accepted. The governor asked Khattar to continue as the interim chief minister till the new government took over. Ajay Chautala is expected to witness the swearing-in ceremony of his son in Chandigarh today Meanwhile, Jannayak Janata Party's Diwali celebrations were doubled as Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Singh Chautala got a two-week furlough leave from Tihar Jail. First Cabinet expansion is expected soon after Diwali celebrations are over. There will be 13 Cabinet ministers in the BJP-JJP Cabinet headed by ML Khattar. Notably, the BJP has said it will not take the support of Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda, a controversial politician who faces two abetment-to-suicide cases, for forming the government in Haryana. The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the recently concluded elections. The party ended up with 40 seats. The JJP with ten seats extended support to the BJP in a House where the magic number is 46. Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday met with Governor, Satyadeo Narain Arya and staked the claim to form the government. The Governor invited Khattar to form the government. The oath taking ceremony would take place at the Raj Bhavan at 2.15 pm today. Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Chautala, who is lodged in the Tihar jail here after his conviction in a teachers recruitment scam, has been granted furlough for two weeks.Ajay Chautala is scheduled to leave Tihar jail either on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

