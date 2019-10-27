News India live

LIVE: Manohar Lal Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM today; all eyes on swearing-in ceremony

India

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Oct 27: Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time today.

The oath taking ceremony will take place at 2.15. Dushyant Chautala of the JJP will be the deputy chief minister after his party extended support to the BJP.

The BJP-JJP alliance will not be smooth-sailing as Dushyant Chautala’s entire campaigning revolved around criticising the BJP government. His joining the hands with the BJP to catapult into power has irked many JJP leaders. Following a family feud in 2018, Dushyant started JJP as a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal. Though the party didn’t put up an impressive show in the Lok Sabha Elections, JJP and Dushyant became the kingmaker in the Assembly election after a hung mandate. JJP leader Dushyant Chatala, on his father Ajay Chautala being granted furlough, said, "He has been granted 14-day furlough after model code of conduct ended yesterday. Is parivartan ki neev ke andaar woh humare kandho ko taqat denge toh mera liye usse badi khushi ki baat kuch nahi hai.'' Haryana Deputy Chief Minister-designate Dushyant Chautala is like a child and his support to the BJP government is unconditional, newly elected Independent legislator and Dushyant's grand uncle Ranjit Singh Chautala said on Saturday. At least two MLAs from Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and a few Independents are likely to be inducted into the Council of Ministers that will take oath on Sunday here along with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and JJP chief Dushyant Chautala as his deputy. At least two MLAs from Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and a few Independents are likely to be inducted into the Council of Ministers that will take oath on Sunday here along with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and JJP chief Dushyant Chautala as his deputy. Dushyant Chautala receives immense slack for joining hands with the BJP despite his campaign that was strongly opposed to the saffron party. “Vote kisi ki, support kisi ki, log samajh chuke hain,” said Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda slamming the JJP president. Six seats short of majority, the BJP in Haryana seals the deal with Chautala clan’s Dushyant-led JJP to form the government, prior to their meeting with Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya to decide on the oath-taking ceremony. Jannayak Janata Party Chief Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Chautala released from Tihar Jail after been granted furlough of 14 days. Ajay Chautala says,"Dushyant has established the organisation in just 11 months." In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, a minimum strength of 46 MLAs is required to form the government. Earlier, Khattar and his cabinet colleagues submitted their resignations to the governor, which were accepted. The governor asked Khattar to continue as the interim chief minister till the new government took over. Ajay Chautala is expected to witness the swearing-in ceremony of his son in Chandigarh today Meanwhile, Jannayak Janata Party's Diwali celebrations were doubled as Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Singh Chautala got a two-week furlough leave from Tihar Jail. First Cabinet expansion is expected soon after Diwali celebrations are over. There will be 13 Cabinet ministers in the BJP-JJP Cabinet headed by ML Khattar. Notably, the BJP has said it will not take the support of Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda, a controversial politician who faces two abetment-to-suicide cases, for forming the government in Haryana. The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the recently concluded elections. The party ended up with 40 seats. The JJP with ten seats extended support to the BJP in a House where the magic number is 46. Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday met with Governor, Satyadeo Narain Arya and staked the claim to form the government. The Governor invited Khattar to form the government. The oath taking ceremony would take place at the Raj Bhavan at 2.15 pm today. Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Chautala, who is lodged in the Tihar jail here after his conviction in a teachers recruitment scam, has been granted furlough for two weeks.Ajay Chautala is scheduled to leave Tihar jail either on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

