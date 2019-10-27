For Quick Alerts
LIVE: Manohar Lal Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM for second term today
New Delhi, Oct 27: Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time today.
The oath taking ceremony will take place at 2.15. Dushyant Chautala of the JJP will be the deputy chief minister after his party extended support to the BJP.
Follow all the LIVE updates here:
Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Chautala, who is lodged in the Tihar jail here after his conviction in a teachers recruitment scam, has been granted furlough for two weeks.Ajay Chautala is scheduled to leave Tihar jail either on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.