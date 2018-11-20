Live Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS-132 Today Lottery Result LIVE, win Rs 60 lakh

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 20: The Live Kerala Lottery Today Sthree Sakthi SS-132

Today lottery results will be declared today. Once declared the results would be available on the official website.

The live results will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be available at 4 pm.

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 10 lakh. The third prize is Rs 5,000 lakh, while the consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The fourth prize is Rs 2,000, while the fifth is Rs 1,000. The sixth prize is Rs 500, while the 7th and 8th prize is Rs 200 and Rs 100 respectively.

The draw will be held at the Sree Chithra Home Auditorium using a lottery machine.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.

