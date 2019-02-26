  • search
    LIVE: IAF strikes caused casualties estimated at 200-300

    New Delhi, Feb 26: India dealt a heavy blow to terror camps operating along the Line of Control, sources said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Follow all the updates LIVE here:

    Feb 26, 2019 9:36 AM

    Meanwhile according to Dawn, foreign minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi has summoned an emergency meeting to review the situation in the aftermath of the IAF strikes.

    Feb 26, 2019 9:27 AM

    All border forces have been put on high alert.

    Feb 26, 2019 9:22 AM

    Meanwhile Pakistan continues to maintain that the payload hastily fell while the Indian aircrafts were escaping. The spokesperson of the Pakistan armed forces has posted pictures of the same.

    Feb 26, 2019 9:21 AM

    Tweet by Pak army spokesperson

    Feb 26, 2019 9:16 AM

    Apart from the Mirage 2000s, drones and early warning jets too were part of the operation.

    Feb 26, 2019 9:12 AM

    The casualties have been severe following the air strikes. Nearly 200 terrorists have been hit, the source also added.

    Feb 26, 2019 9:09 AM

    Indian Fighter jets struck major terrorist camp across the LoC and completely destroyed it, say reports.

    Feb 26, 2019 9:04 AM

    Sources say that three launch pads of the Jaish-e-Mohammad were destroyed. The pads to be hit were at Balakot, Chakoti and Muzaffarabad. The control rooms of the JeM too have been destroyed, the source added.

    Feb 26, 2019 8:55 AM

    The IAF had lined up 140 of its aircraft near the Indo-Pak border

    Feb 26, 2019 8:54 AM

    The aircraft had been stationed near the border. They are battle ready and can strike at very short notice, officials said.

    Feb 26, 2019 8:54 AM

    The Indian Air Force says that it can hit at anytime and at very short notice.

    Feb 26, 2019 8:54 AM

    Balakot is a town in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. It is around 50 kilometres away from the Line of Control

    Feb 26, 2019 8:54 AM

    Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said that the IAF would always be at the forefront in executing its missions. We are showcasing our ability to hit hard, hit fast and also hit with precision, during day, during night and hit under adverse weather conditions through our autonomous bombing capability, he also added.

    Feb 26, 2019 8:53 AM

    Sources tell OneIndia that the Mirage 2000s struck at camps operated by the Jaish-e-Mohammad. The terror camps have been completely destroyed, the source also added.

    Feb 26, 2019 8:53 AM

    The aircraft went up to Balakot and struck at the terror camps.

    Feb 26, 2019 8:52 AM

    Pakistan however claimed that, Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage.

    Feb 26, 2019 8:52 AM

    Indian officials added that the version put out by Pakistan is theirs and heavy damage was inflicted on their terror camps. Around 10 Mirage 2000s took part in the operation which took place at around 0330 hours on February 26.

    Feb 26, 2019 8:52 AM

    Major terror camps had been identified on the basis of concrete intelligence, following which the strike took place, sources also added. Around 1,000 kilograms of bombs were dropped during the operation, the source also added.

    Feb 26, 2019 8:52 AM

    The retaliation comes in the wake of the Pulwama attack in which over 40 CRPF jawans were martyred.

    Feb 26, 2019 8:52 AM

    Sources said that a 1,000 kg laser guided bomb was used in the strike.

