Live-in relationship: Is a man liable to pay compensation to the woman?

    New Delhi, July 3: Is a man liable to pay compensation to a woman with whom he is in a live-in-relationship with? The Supreme Court has opened up the debate and sought the assistance of the Attorney General of India.

    The case on hand pertains to a man challenging the criminal proceedings against him which were launched after a woman filed a complaint against him. She levelled rape charges against him and said that the man had promised to marry her, but did not do so after living with her for several years.

    After six years, the lady filed a rape case and alleged that she had a sexual relationship with him. She said that they were living together on the consideration of marriage and not out of free consent. The act amounted to rape she alleged.

    Even if the man is not held guilty of rape, he could face a civil liability with the relationship being treated as a de facto marriage, the court observed while staying criminal proceedings against him.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 5:50 [IST]
