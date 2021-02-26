LIVE: EC to announce poll schedule for Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, TN and Bengal shortly

Fake: Election Commission of India has not declared the dates for the Assam polls

EC to hold meeting today to finalise schedule for assembly elections in 5 states

New Delhi, Feb 26: The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule of upcoming Assembly elections in five states at 4.30 pm on Friday.

The terms of legislative Assemblies of four states - Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal - are coming to an end in May or June this year.

In Tamil Nadu, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the BJP is fighting the polls in alliance with the AIADMK. The southern state has 234 seats. The BJP has also claimed that the atmosphere in Kerala seemed to be in its favour In West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks to give fierce competition to the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, which has 294 seats. In Puducherry, President's Rule has been imposed and the assembly kept under suspended animation after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government resigned earlier this week ahead of a vote of confidence. The terms of the legislative assemblies of the four states is coming to an end in May and June. The announcement comes a day after the commission held a meeting to finalise the election dates. This is the second Assembly election to be conducted amid COVID-19 pandemic. The Election Commission had successfully conducted Bihar Assembly elections in November last year. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will on Friday announce the poll schedule for West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry, where the terms of the respective legislative assemblies will end either in May or in June this year.