Little Kanisri’s Weak Heart Defect Makes Her Turn Blue From Pain

"When Kanisri was born, we were ecstatic. But no one was more excited than our elder daughter. Little does she know the truth about Kanisri's condition. If she knew, she would be heartbroken."

Kanisri was born in May 2017. When she was 22 days old, her parents took her for her polio vaccination. Her doctor noted that her heart rate was unusually high and recommended they get her scanned.

Around this time, Apollo Hospital was holding health camps in and around Chennai. Since diagnosis costs are generally very high, Rajesh, the father, decided to take Kanisri to one of the camps.

"The diagnosis came as a shock to us. Our baby, who was just 22 days old, was already battling a life-threatening heart disease. She needed a heart surgery immediately."

Her condition, Fallot Hypoplastic PV, makes it difficult for her heart to pump out clean blood to her body. As a result, her body turns a frightening blue. Kanisri is now 1 year old, and the surgery she needs has been pending for a year. She cries in discomfort all day and night, and is unable to eat properly even now.

"Doctors had asked us to get her surgery done last year. But we simply haven't been able to gather the funds. The longer we wait, the worse our little one's condition gets."

For the past year, Kanisri has been surviving on heavy medication that helps her heart function. Rajesh has spent around Rs. 70,000 during this time. Her impending surgery will cost him Rs 4 lakh, a large sum for Rajesh, who makes a living working at a small barber shop.

"I earn a humble income working at a barber shop. My wife is a housewife. During the past year, we have had to travel over 5 hours to reach Apollo Hospital in Chennai for every check-up Kanisri has needed. This affects my work and already low income severely."

Rajesh and his wife have no one to turn to now. Their relatives and friends are no more well off than they are and are unable to help. You can contribute towards Kanisri's treatment and help her family save her life. Even a small contribution could mean a lot for the family.

