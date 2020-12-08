Asteroid bigger than Boeing 747 to collide with Earth’s orbit On Oct 7; Will it be dangerous?

'Little blue marble': NASA astronaut posts his first video of Earth from space

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Dec 08: NASA astronaut Victor Glover took internet by storm with his first video of planet Earth from space. Glover is one of four astronauts who recently docked at the International Space Station as part of the SpaceX Crew-1 mission.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, he wrote, "My first video from space! Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective!"

The video has received over 2.2 million views till now.

Victor Glover made history when he got abroad the ISS on 17 November, becoming the first African American to begin a six-month stint on the orbiting lab.

Glover, along with Mike Hopkins and Shannon Walker along with Japan's Soichi Noguchi left Earth aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule 'Resilience'.

It was SpaceX's first-ever contracted, fully operational astronaut mission to the space station for NASA.

My first video from space! Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective! pic.twitter.com/n7b5x0XLIp — Victor Glover (@AstroVicGlover) November 24, 2020

A number of people commented on the video. One wrote, "Stunning! It makes me so happy that you are finally in space witnessing such beauty!", while another commented, "Everything we know is on that little blue marble.

Seeing it from this perspective makes all the stupid petty things we fight overlook like children bickering by comparison."

A third person added, "It is a pity that we, here on Earth, due to the limitations of the camera, cannot see the stars as you probably can. To see the stars without the filter of the atmosphere, the pollution and the lights of the cities must be impressive."