Modi Cabinet 2.0: List of new ministers of India 2019

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the second time. Amit Shah too was sworn in and he would be joining the Modi Cabinet 2.0.

Here is the full list of new minister of India 2019:

Narendra Modi: Prime Minister

Cabinet Ministers:

Rajnath Singh

Amit Shah

Nitin Gadkari

Sadanand Gowda

Nirmala Sitharaman

Ram Vilas Paswan

Narendra Singh Tomar

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Thawar Chand Ghelot

S Jaishankar

Ramesh Pokhriyal

Arjun Munda

Smriti Irani

Dr. Harshvardhan

Prakash Javadekar

Piyush Goyal

Dharmender Pradhan

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Prahlad Joshi

Mahendra Nath Pandey

Arvind Sawant

Giriraj Singh

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Minister of State Independent charge:

Santosh Kumar Gangwar

Inderjit Singh

Shripad Yesso Naik

Jitendra Singh

Kiren Rijiju

Prahlad Singh Patel

Rajkumar Singh

Hardeep Singh Puri

Mansukh Mandaviya

Minister of State:

Sajjan Singh

Mangal Singh Kulaste

Ashwini Kumar Chaubey

Arjun Meghwal

V K Singh

Krishan Pal Gurjar

Raosaheb Danve

Kishan Reddy

Purushottam Rupala

Ramdas Athawale

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Babul Supriyo

Sanjeev Kumar Balya

Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre

Anurag Thakur

Suresh Angadi

Nityanand Rai

Ratan Lal Kataria

V Muralidharan

Renuka Singh Surguja

Som Prakash

Rameshwar Teli

Prathap Chandra Sarangi

Kailash Choudhary

Debashree Choudhary