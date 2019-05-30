List of new ministers of India 2019

India

New Delhi, May 30: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets set to take oath, there is plenty of speculation about who would be his ministers.

Meanwhile the ministers who will take oath this morning will meet the Prime Minister today at 4.30 at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

Sources tell OneIndia that several MPs have received calls and are set to take oath later today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, an event which would be witnessed by 8,000 persons.

List of possible ministers:

Rajnath Singh

Piyush Goyal

Prakash Javadekar

Sadananda Gowda

Suresh Angadi

Nityananda Rai

Krishnapal Gujar

Kailash Choudhary

Arjun Meghwal

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Nirmala Sitharaman

Babul Supriyo

Prahlad Joshi

Arvind Sawant

RCP Singh

Harsimrat Kaud Badal

Mansukh Lal Mandaviya

Kishan Reddy

Smriti Irani

Ramdas Athawale

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Nitin Gadkari

Sanjeev Baliyan

Anupriya Patel

Thawar Chand Gehlot

Ram Vilas Paswan

Santosh Gangawar

Som Prakash

Ramenswar Teli

Ramesh Pokriyal

Gajender Singh Shekawat

Subrata Pathak

Sanjay Dhotre

Narender Singh Tomar

Debasree Choudhary

Jitendra Singh

Kiren Rijiju

Purushotam Rupala

Rao Inderjit