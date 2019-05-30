For Quick Alerts
List of new ministers of India 2019
India
New Delhi, May 30: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets set to take oath, there is plenty of speculation about who would be his ministers.
Meanwhile the ministers who will take oath this morning will meet the Prime Minister today at 4.30 at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.
Sources tell OneIndia that several MPs have received calls and are set to take oath later today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, an event which would be witnessed by 8,000 persons.
List of possible ministers:
- Rajnath Singh
- Piyush Goyal
- Prakash Javadekar
- Sadananda Gowda
- Suresh Angadi
- Nityananda Rai
- Krishnapal Gujar
- Kailash Choudhary
- Arjun Meghwal
- Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Babul Supriyo
- Prahlad Joshi
- Arvind Sawant
- RCP Singh
- Harsimrat Kaud Badal
- Mansukh Lal Mandaviya
- Kishan Reddy
- Smriti Irani
- Prakash Javadekar
- Ramdas Athawale
- Prahlad Joshi
- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
- Nitin Gadkari
- Sanjeev Baliyan
- Anupriya Patel
- Thawar Chand Gehlot
- Ram Vilas Paswan
- Santosh Gangawar
- Som Prakash
- Ramenswar Teli
- Ramesh Pokriyal
- Gajender Singh Shekawat
- Subrata Pathak
- Sanjay Dhotre
- Narender Singh Tomar
- Debasree Choudhary
- Jitendra Singh
- Kiren Rijiju
- Purushotam Rupala
- Rao Inderjit